Amazon ending on-site COVID testing at US warehouses

Denis Charlet/Getty Images

Amazon will soon stop on-site COVID-19 testing at its US warehouses. On Tuesday, the retail giant confirmed it'll begin ramping down testing operations by July 30.

The company informed workers about the change on Monday, according to a report from The Information.

Amazon said it's ending the program because public health conditions have improved and free COVID-19 testing is more widely available. The company said it'll still help employees find local, free COVID-19 testing when needed.

Amazon announced in October of 2020 that it was conducting thousands of COVID tests a day and would reach 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November of that year.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48.6% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday. There are roughly 34 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US.

If a change in public health guidance from local or national officials occurs, Amazon said, the e-commerce powerhouse is prepared to resume employee testing as needed.