Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked after message from Saudi crown prince, report says

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and owner of The Washington Post, reportedly had his phone hacked in 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message from the personal account of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. A digital forensic analysis found the breach was likely triggered by an infected video file sent to Bezos, according to a report Tuesday from the Guardian, citing unnamed sources.

Large amounts of data were reportedly stolen from Bezos' phone in the hack, though it's unclear what was taken.

The Saudi embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March 2019, Gavin de Becker, an investigator hired by Bezos after private messages about a personal relationship were leaked to a tabloid, said Saudi Arabia had hacked the Amazon boss' phone. He suggested at the time that the hack was linked to the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi reporter who wrote for the Post.

De Becker didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.