Getty Images

Amazon and Whole Foods are finally down to some proper integration.

The online retailer and the groceries giant jointly announced free two-hour delivery of products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in a press release Thursday.

Before you get too excited, this Prime Now extra is currently only available in four US cities: Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach. But the pair said they planned to expand the service across the US throughout 2018.

Amazon first announced its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in June last year. This sparked a slow trickle of integrated initiatives that saw the two retailers working more closely together, including lower prices for Prime Now members when shopping at Whole Foods and in-store pop-up shops selling Alexa speakers over Christmas. Fast, free delivery for Prime Now customers is the first integration of the two outside of a bricks-and-mortar context.

Free delivery applies to all orders over $35, and if two hours isn't fast enough for you, you can pay $8 to have it delivered within an hour. Customers will be able to choose from thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood. There are also flowers on sale, everyday staples and select alcohol brands.