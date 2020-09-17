Amazon and Best Buy are having a huge $5 Blu-ray sale

Paramount Pictures

Some folks are fine streaming their movies, and some -- like my Cheapskate Show co-host Dave Johnson -- prefer to own physical copies. ("For when the apocalypse comes," he says. It's a fair point.)

If you're in Dave's camp, today's the day you can stock up for cheap. For a limited time, Amazon and Best Buy have a bunch of Blu-ray movies on sale for $4.99 apiece. Many of them come with the digital editions as well, and some also include the DVD. They're mostly older titles, but there are definitely some gems in the mix.

Your local Best Buy store may offer a curbside pickup option if you want to save on shipping costs, or just get your movies speedy-quick.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Critics weren't kind to this John Krasinski action flick, but viewers seemed to really like it. (It has a 93% recommended score on Google.) This version includes Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

Arrival

An underrated, thinky sci-fi outing starring Amy Adams. This version includes Blu-ray and digital.

Mrs. Doubtfire

The family-friendly Robin Williams classic, in Blu-ray and digital. Sigh. I miss that guy so much.

Napoleon Dynamite

Vote Pedro! (Sorry, I usually leave politics out of this blog.) This version is just the Blu-ray.

Star Trek Into Darkness

Yeah, yeah, the remake-y nature of this was irritating, but I still think it was a super-fun ride. This version includes Blu-ray, DVD and digital. (Editor's note: Paramount Pictures, like CNET, is owned by ViacomCBS.)

Read more: Star Trek stories on CNET

The Wolf of Wall Street

Based on a true story and starring no less than Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. This version includes Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

World War Z

Zombies, run! No, literally: The zombies run in this fast-paced Brad Pitt thriller. This version includes Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

