Amazfit's huge one-day sale includes the Band 5 for $28

Amazfit is one of those gadget success stories I can really get behind. The brand popped onto the scene a few years ago with the Amazfit Bip, an Apple Watch look-alike that offered solid performance for a crazy-low price. And it turned out not to be a fluke; Amazfit has continued to churn out quality wearables at value prices, becoming a real powerhouse for people who like to put things that light up on their wrist.

There's something here for everyone today, from the to the most deeply discounted product in the Amazfit inventory, the (a savings of $75). There are a dozen wearables on sale in total today, and here are the ones you should definitely check out before the price tags turn back into pumpkins.

Rick Broida/CNET Virtually identical to the Xiaomi Band 5 ( Amazfit is owned by Huami, which is a Xiaomi partner), Amazfit's version of the Band 5 is currently 30% off and available in three colors: black, olive and orange. There's a lot going on under the hood. The Band 5 measures heart rate, blood oxygen level, steps, sleep and more. It can also monitor your stress levels and run guided breathing exercises. And on the watch's front, you get a choice of over 45 colorful faces, plus the typical stuff like notifications, call alerts and meeting reminders. You can't reply to a text message, but you can decline a phone call. You can also control music playback and your phone's camera shutter. You get 15 days of battery life and built-in Alexa support.

Amazfit The Bip U is currently 33% off, a great deal on a watch that's usually a very reasonable $60. Consider it an alternative to the generally great Bip S smartwatch. It's nearly identical, but with a brighter, sharper TFT screen instead of the always-on transflective one. That means lower battery life, though nine days is nothing to sneeze at. However, there's one key feature missing here: GPS. If you plan to track outdoor runs and the like, consdider the Bip S or the Bip U Pro instead (unfortunately, neither of those models are on sale today).

Rick Broida/CNET The Zepp E is a $250 smartwatch with a gorgeous display and plenty of health and activity features, and today only you can snag it for 30% off. It has a bright, razor-sharp AMOLED display under curved glass, a striking design choice that, with some faces, makes it look like the screen goes edge-to-edge. It has a superb watch face gallery and a solid 15 days of battery life. On the other hand, it's usually priced a little high when you consider the fact that it lacks features like LTE and ECG readouts, features increasingly considered table stakes. But the deep discount during today's sale makes this watch a much better deal.

