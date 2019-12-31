CNET también está disponible en español.

Alligators in little 'top hats' could give scientists a better look at reptile life

Researchers offer a debonair debut to these toothsome creatures.

Alligators can grow up to 14 feet long, weigh up to 1,000 pounds, and still be fashionable. 

 South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

If you've ever wondered what an alligator would look like while wearing a little top hat, researchers at South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources have some good news for you. Teaming up with Clemson University, the department's researchers will be studying local alligator movement by attaching tracking devices that look remarkably similar to a gentleman's most refined bit of haberdashery.  

Once the alligator is safely captured, the hat-like tag is attached to its back, and the reptile is then released. Using these satellite tagging methods, officials said they will track adult alligators in and around South Carolina wildlife management areas for two years to gauge the beasts' habitats and habits. 

"That data will allow researchers to understand where these animals are spending their time and gain a better understanding of their habitat use over multiple seasons," the department said in a Facebook post

