All the movies and TV shows hitting Amazon Prime in June 2017

The sixth month of the year brings a bunch of new movies to Amazon's streaming video service. Sure, there are plenty of household names, such as "Apocalypse Now," "Star Trek Beyond" and "Magnolia."

There are also some movies that I've never heard of, but I have to mention due to their titles alone. In June, Amazon will get "Invincible Obsessed Fighter," "Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake" and "Mind Over Murder." Are these three movies better than the previous trio?

We can all find out together. Check out the full list below:

Available on Amazon Prime, June 2017

June 1

June 2

The Closing of Winterland

Dead Ahead

The Grateful Dead Movie

Noor

So Far

Truckin' Up to Buffalo

June 4

Urge (2016)

June 5

June 7

Aftershock

Brand New Testament

June 8

Art of the Steal

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip

I Am Not Your Negro

June 9

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life (Amazon original)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Le Mans: Racing is Everything, season 1 (Amazon original)

June 11

Transpecos (2016)

June 12

Suits, season 6

June 17

June 22

Paterson (Amazon original)

June 29

David Lynch: The Art Life

June 30

All or Nothing, season 2

Danger & Eggs, season 1 (Amazon original)

