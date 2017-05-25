All the movies and TV shows hitting Amazon Prime in June 2017

"Star Trek Beyond" and "Gone Baby Gone" are two of the major titles coming to Amazon Prime.

Spock is shocked to see "Suits" season six is on Amazon Prime.

The sixth month of the year brings a bunch of new movies to Amazon's streaming video service. Sure, there are plenty of household names, such as "Apocalypse Now," "Star Trek Beyond" and "Magnolia."

There are also some movies that I've never heard of, but I have to mention due to their titles alone. In June, Amazon will get "Invincible Obsessed Fighter," "Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake" and "Mind Over Murder." Are these three movies better than the previous trio?

We can all find out together. Check out the full list below:

Available on Amazon Prime, June 2017

June 1

June 2

  • The Closing of Winterland
  • Dead Ahead
  • The Grateful Dead Movie
  • Noor
  • So Far
  • Truckin' Up to Buffalo

June 4

  • Urge (2016)

June 5

June 7

June 8

  • Art of the Steal
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip
  • I Am Not Your Negro

June 9

June 11

  • Transpecos (2016)

June 12

June 17

June 22

  • Paterson (Amazon original)

June 29

  • David Lynch: The Art Life

June 30

  • All or Nothing, season 2
  • Danger & Eggs, season 1 (Amazon original)

