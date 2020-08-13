All the back-to-school 2020 discounts

There is no denying that the 2020 school year will be very different from what we're used to, but one thing hasn't changed: Students need supplies, and they need the best deals they can get on those supplies. To make life easier for learners everywhere, we've gathered all the discount codes and sales we could find.

For example, we're seeing some generous discounts on tech like laptops and tablets alongside traditional school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks and stationery. Apple is offering college students a set of AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Next, get up to $360 off the Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover at the Microsoft store when you buy them as a bundle. Score the Jabra Elite earbuds for 20 bucks when you buy a Chromebook over at Best Buy.

To make things even simpler, we've listed vendors in alphabetical order so you can quickly find the best savings at your favorite store. Most deals are good through August, with major offers being updated as they go out of stock or replaced with new ones, so check back often.

CNET's back-to-school gift guide

Adidas Get 15% off sitewide on your entire order with code SAVINGS; orders over $120 will get 25% off with the same code. Shop the Tees Promo and get two T-shirts for $30 with code 2TEES. Free shipping on orders over $49. SAVINGS code expires on Aug. 14, 2TEES is good until Aug. 31.

Purchase an eligible Mac or iPad and you'll receive a pair of AirPods from Apple; AirPods Pro upgrade available. You can also save on accessories and get 20% off AppleCare Plus. No code needed.

Get $300 off with Student Deals and instant savings on select laptops or save up to $100 on select Chromebooks. Students can also get the Jabra Elite earbuds for 20 bucks when they buy a Chromebook at Best Buy. No code needed.

Use code 50OFF699 to get $50 off select laptops and desktops orders of $699 or more.

Use code PARAUG15 to get 15% off and free shipping on orders over $75 at the Foot Locker's back-to-school shoe sale.

Save big on bundles when you shop PCs and dual monitors combos from HP. No code needed.

Take $10 off select back-to-school items with the code BTS10 on orders of $50 or more at Khols.

Take 20% off kids school uniforms and save 50% on backpacks with the code BACKPACK using the PIN: 7420 at Land's End.

No code needed to save on laptops, tablets and gadgets at Lenovo's doorbusters back-to-school sale. Teachers and students can save 8% sitewide when they sign up for ID.me.

Shop and save up to 60% off the Macy's Back to School Styles, no code needed.

No code needed, shop for school supplies at the Office Depot 75% off sale.

Get $20 off when you use the code TAKE20 on orders of $100 or more at PacSun.

Save up to 30% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off Kids' Apparel when you apply code BTS.

Get up to 60% off school items at Staples, no code needed.

Get up to 60% off Roll Backs on school items at Walmart. no code needed.

