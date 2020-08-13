CNET también está disponible en español.

All the back-to-school 2020 discounts

Student savings from Apple to Walmart to get you a head start for the coming school year.

There is no denying that the 2020 school year will be very different from what we're used to, but one thing hasn't changed: Students need supplies, and they need the best deals they can get on those supplies. To make life easier for learners everywhere, we've gathered all the discount codes and sales we could find.

For example, we're seeing some generous discounts on tech like laptops and tablets alongside traditional school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks and stationery. Apple is offering college students a set of AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Next, get up to $360 off the Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover at the Microsoft store when you buy them as a bundle. Score the Jabra Elite earbuds for 20 bucks when you buy a Chromebook over at Best Buy.

To make things even simpler, we've listed vendors in alphabetical order so you can quickly find the best savings at your favorite store. Most deals are good through August, with major offers being updated as they go out of stock or replaced with new ones, so check back often.

CNET's back-to-school gift guide

Adidas

15% off sitewide with the code SAVINGS, 25% off orders over $120
Adidas

Get 15% off sitewide on your entire order with code SAVINGS; orders over $120 will get 25% off with the same code. Shop the Tees Promo and get two T-shirts for $30 with code 2TEES. Free shipping on orders over $49. SAVINGS code expires on Aug. 14, 2TEES is good until Aug. 31. 

Apple

Save up to $200 on Macs and iPads, plus free AirPods in the back-to-school sale

Purchase an eligible Mac or iPad and you'll receive a pair of AirPods from Apple; AirPods Pro upgrade available. You can also save on accessories and get 20% off AppleCare Plus. No code needed. 

Best Buy

Save up to $300 on Intel-powered laptops

Get $300 off with Student Deals and instant savings on select laptops or save up to $100 on select Chromebooks. Students can also get the Jabra Elite earbuds for 20 bucks when they buy a Chromebook at Best Buy. No code needed.

Dell

Save up to 30% off Student Deals, plus an extra $50 off with the code 50OFF699

Use code 50OFF699 to get $50 off select laptops and desktops orders of $699 or more.

Foot Locker

15% off at Foot Locker with the code PARAUG15

Use code PARAUG15 to get 15% off and free shipping on orders over $75 at the Foot Locker's back-to-school shoe sale.

HP

Up to $312 off Back to School Bundles

Save big on bundles when you shop PCs and dual monitors combos from HP. No code needed.

Kohls

$10 off back-to-school purchases with the code BTS10

Take $10 off select back-to-school items with the code BTS10 on orders of $50 or more at Khols.

Land's End

20% off uniforms, 50% off backpacks with the code BACKPACK and PIN: 7420

Take 20% off kids school uniforms and save 50% on backpacks with the code BACKPACK using the PIN: 7420 at Land's End.

Lenovo

Up to 65% off doorbuster items in the back-to-school sale

No code needed to save on laptops, tablets and gadgets at Lenovo's doorbusters back-to-school sale. Teachers and students can save 8% sitewide when they sign up for ID.me.

Macys

Up to 60% off Back to School Styles

Shop and save up to 60% off the Macy's Back to School Styles, no code needed.

Microsoft Store

Up to $400 off select PCs and Surface Pro bundles

Get up to $400 off select PCs at the Microsoft Store, including $300 off the Surface Laptop 3. You can also save up to $360 on Surface Pro 7 bundles.

 

Office Depot

Up to 75% off school supplies on sale

No code needed, shop for school supplies at the Office Depot 75% off sale.

Oriental Trading

Save up to 65% in back-to-school sale

Save up to 65% in the back-to-school blowout sale. No code needed.

PacSun

$20 off with the code TAKE20

Get $20 off when you use the code TAKE20 on orders of $100 or more at PacSun.

Reebok

30% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off kids' apparel with the code BTS

Save up to 30% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off Kids' Apparel when you apply code BTS.

Staples

Up to 60% off school supplies

Get up to 60% off school items at Staples, no code needed.

Target

20% off back-to-school items

Shop school supplies starting from 25 cents at Target with items like backpacks up to 20% off.

Walmart

Up to 60% off Roll Backs on school supplies

Get up to 60% off Roll Backs on school items at Walmart. no code needed.

