A fancy All-Clad French skillet is just $40 right now

If you didn't get that luxury cookware you'd been eyeing this holiday, you can still treat yourself to some high-end pots and pans during All-Clad's "Factory Seconds" sale happening right now at Home and Cook Sales. The exclusive All-Clad vendor is offering a whole mess of deals and discounts on the highly coveted cookware. There's plenty to sift through but one of the best deals we found is on this versatile , down to just $40 due to some minor manufacturing inconsistency. You can also snatch up a set of three or this while supplies last.

Many of the discounted All-Clad items have been deemed "second quality" or "damaged packaging." Factory seconds or second quality means the item may have some minor manufacturing defect like a small dent or scratch, but it won't affect its performance and in most cases, the defects are barely even noticeable. "Damaged packing" is exactly what it sounds like and means there is likely a rip or tear in the box but one that will have no bearing on the condition of the All-Clad product inside. Check out our top picks from the limited-run All-Clad "Factory Seconds" sale.

Home and Cook You can do just about anything with this French skillet. The stainless steel pan is ideal for all of your searing, sautéing and frying needs, and it boasts low walls for easy stirring and flipping.

Home and Cook Win at roasting large hunks of meat or whole chickens with this roasting pan that's easy to clean, thanks to a nonstick base.

Home and Cook Three very shiny, very handy stainless steel All-Clad mixing bowls for cooking and baking projects.

Home and Cook Upgrade your steak knives to this set of six stainless steel Bull Head knives with cool insignia engraved on the handle. This same set retails on Amazon for $74 and is a total steal at $30.

Home and Cook This French saucier is ideal for making rich sauces, risottos, custards and more. The sloped sides are whisk-friendly and the tri-ply construction means even heat distribution.

Home and Cook An 8-inch frying pan is the one many home cooks say they use most, so why not upgrade to one of the best money can buy? Speaking of money, you can snatch an All-Clad 8-incher for less than $50 and have it for years to come.

