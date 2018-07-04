Alibaba's new AI can generate 20,000 lines of copy in a second

Zhang Peng/Getty Images

Step aside humans, your copy writing days are almost done.

Chinese tech firm Alibaba has an AI that can generate 20,000 lines of copy (the text you see in an ad) in a second, and has even passed the Turing Test, reports Mumbrella. And it seems that brands, such as Esprit and Texas-based clothing brand Dickies, are already using the tool in China.

The Chinese-language tool is reportedly able generate copy that can be "promotional, functional, fun, poetic or heartwarming" with a single button click, and will be used on mainly Alibaba's version of Amazon in China, Tmall and Taobao. There's no word if it's being developed for other languages just yet.

All hope is not lost, however. Humans will still need to do the job of choosing the best lines from all the machine-generated ones. Overall, the AI will help cut down time spent designing copy to fit posters and web banners.