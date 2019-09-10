Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma leaves company with a rock show

Getty Images

Alibaba co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma bid farewell to the company he founded 20 years ago at an employee event on Tuesday, sporting a rock star wig and guitar, according to a Reuters report. The e-commerce company reportedly hosted a four-hour celebration in a stadium built to accommodate 80,000 people, complete with performers in costumes and a parade of floats.

Ma announced his retirement from Alibaba last year, saying he was leaving to pursue philanthropic endeavors geared toward education. CEO Daniel Zhang will take his place.

After co-founding Alibaba in 1999, Ma helped build it into a company worth $460 billion. The e-commerce giant expanded into everything from digital payments to online banking to cloud computing. In the process, Ma became the richest man in China, with a net worth of around $40 billion.

"After tonight I will start a new life," Ma reportedly said at Tuesday's event. "I do believe the world is good, there are so many opportunities, and I love excitement so much, which is why I will retire early."

Alibaba didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.