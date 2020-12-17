Enlarge Image Alaska Airlines

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

In the grand tradition of amazing airline safety videos, Alaska Airlines has found a way to combine a 1980s pop hit and some smooth dance moves with important information about flying during a pandemic.

The airline released its Alaska Safety Dance video earlier in the week. It's set to the toe-tapping tune of Men Without Hats' synth-heavy Safety Dance, but with some updated lyrics, like "we can fly if you want to/we can leave your house behind."

The video features a dancing pilot and flight attendants, all wearing masks. It includes pop-up facts about how the cabin air is refreshed every two minutes and the planes use hospital-grade HEPA filters.

"You can highlight the importance of safety and still have fun with it," said video director Warren Fu in an Alaska Airlines statement.

One of the big takeaways from the video is that Alaska Airlines will only welcome masked passengers. And that you should wash your hands. A lot.

For comparison, you can check out the totally trippy Men Without Hats original music video, a mainstay in the early glory days of MTV.

Health officials are urging everyone to remain socially distanced as COVID-19 cases continue to ravage many parts of the world, but people who plan to fly should stay informed about what risks and safety procedures to expect. Here's our guide on how to stay safe when flying.