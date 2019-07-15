Alan Turing, Enigma code breaking scientist, to appear on UK £50 note

Getty Images

Alan Turing, the UK mathematician whose work paved the way for modern computing and helped break the Nazis' Enigma Code during World War II, will grace the Bank of England's new £50 note. Bank of England governor Mark Carney revealed the note, which should go into circulation by the end of 2021, at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Monday.

"As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as a war hero, Alan Turing's contributions were far ranging and path breaking," Carney said. "Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand."