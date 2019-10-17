Airbnb will let you stay in Barbie's very pink Malibu Dreamhouse

Airbnb

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse isn't just a dream -- or, you know, a plastic plaything you got eons ago for your birthday.

A life-size, two-bedroom Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, California, will be available to book on Airbnb for Oct. 27-29, the company said Thursday. The house sleeps four people and will go for $60 (£46, AU$88) per night. It's got an infinity pool and just about all the pink trim and furniture you can handle.

Enlarge Image Airbnb

In addition, guests will get a fencing lesson from fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad and a cooking lesson from Gina Clarke-Helm (Malibu Seaside Chef) and tour the Columbia Memorial Space Center, among other things.

Airbnb says it will make a donation on the guest's behalf to one of the charities associated with The Barbie Dream Gap Project, which raises funds to help "level the playing field for girls by providing tools, resources, and support to organizations on the ground working to change the lives of girls around the world."

This isn't the only pop-culture-themed Airbnb out there. You can book a Stranger Things-themed stay in St. Louis, Missouri, or even a Hobbit hole in Orondo, Washington.

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse will be up for grabs starting Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PT.