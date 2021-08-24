Airbnb plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees for free, says CEO Brian Chesky

Angela Lang/CNET

Airbnb plans to start housing 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world in properties listed on its platform, said CEO Brian Chesky on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Chesky said the company will pay for these temporary stays, which will be organized by its nonprofit arm Airbnb.org as well as other partner and aid organizations.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Since Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, earlier this month, thousands of Afghan citizens have been desperately attempting to leave the country. On Monday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said more than 37,000 people had been evacuated out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14, including American citizens, Afghan allies and Afghans at risk of persecution.

On Tuesday, Chesky urged people willing to host a refugee family to reach out and called on business leaders to step up their support.

"As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives," he said in a blog post. "For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home."

Airbnb started its emergency Open Homes program in 2012, where hosts on the short-term rental platform could open their homes for free to people in times of need. The company later merged that program with another effort to provide temporary housing to COVID-19 responders, creating Airbnb.org.