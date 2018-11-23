Airbnb hit with class action lawsuit over delisted West Bank settlements

Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images

Israeli lawyers reportedly launched a class action lawsuit against Airbnb on Thursday after it took down hundreds of listings in the occupied West bank.

Ma'anit Rabinovich, the lawsuit's petitioner, rents out guest rooms in the West Bank settlement of Kida and accused Airbnb of "offensive and outrageous discrimination," Reuters reported.

She claimed 15,000 shekels ($2,573) in personal damages and the lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount on behalf of others facing the same situation. Rabinovich's petition noted that she learned of Airbnb's decision from the media -- the company itself never contacted her, according to Israeli paper Globes.

The West Bank was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, and lies at the heart of disputes between the Israelis and Palestinians. The latter group sees Israel's settlements in the region as a barrier to its own statehood.

Airbnb offered no comment on the lawsuit, but pointed to its statement from Monday, when it first delisted the settlements.

"We know that people will disagree with this decision and appreciate their perspective," it wrote. "This is a controversial issue. There are many strong views as it relates to lands that have been the subject of historic and intense disputes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank."