Airbnb bans parties amid continued coronavirus outbreaks

Airbnb on Thursday introduced a global party ban that prohibits parties and event of all types at its listings worldwide and caps house occupancy at 16 people. The move, which Airbnb said aims to address continued public health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, comes just one day after the home rental company revealed that it had filed paperwork to go public.

The ban impacts all future bookings and will be in effect until further notice, Airbnb said Thursday.

