After 22 years, Ash Ketchum has finally become a Pokemon Master

He's won a few big honors in his time (he's 10 years old), but Ash Ketchum has finally won a regional Pokemon League.

The hero of the Pokemon anime, which premiered over two decades ago in 1997 in Japan, has been working hard for some time now to become a Pokemon Master. He's notched up an impressive array of badges from multiple Pokemon regions and won two major Pokemon competitions: the Orange Islands League and Battle Frontier.

Now, in the most recent episode of Pokemon Sun & Moon, the sixth series of the anime (the English version hasn't aired yet), he's won the Alola region Pokemon League.

Fans far and wide are congratulating Ash on his hard-earned victory.

ASH FINALLY DID IT GUYS!!!

ASH FINALLY DID IT GUYS!!!

HE WON HIS FIRST POKEMON LEAGUE AFTER 20 YEARS!!

You're looking at ALOLA'S FIRST CHAMPION

ASH KETCHUM

You're looking at ALOLA'S FIRST CHAMPION

ASH KETCHUM

YES THIS IS NOT A DREAM

I think what broke me the most about this episode was Ash's face when he won. Pure shock. The entire stadium cheering for him, and he was speechless. THIS. WAS. EARNED. We THE FANS who have seen this 10 year old grow from a klutz to a legend. Im speechless too.

Even Veronica Taylor, the actress who voiced the original English version of Ash in the first eight seasons, sent her congratulations. "Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League from Ash's 'younger' self, circa 1998...yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off!" she tweeted Sunday.

Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League from Ash's 'younger' self, circa 1998...yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off!

Stunning work, Ash! You're still only 10, so plenty more to come.