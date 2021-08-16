Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team frantically trying to flee Taliban

An all-girls robotic team in Afghanistan is frantically trying to escape the country in the wake of the Taliban seizing control.

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

"These girls are extremely terrified," NY-based international human rights lawyer Kimberley Motley told the Canadian Broadcast News on Sunday. The girls on the team want to come to Canada to complete their education, and Motley is trying to help them.

"They're in Herat, where now in the universities, they're turning girls away," Motley said. "They're telling girls, 'Don't come back to the university.' Women are showing up for work and are being turned away. They're seeing this and watching tearfully as their city is crumbling."

The Taliban captured the girls' hometown of Herat, Afghanistan's third largest city and a strategic provincial capital, as fighters approached the capital of Kabul, which they took control of Sunday. This NBC video shows members of the militant group rushing past the city's historic blue Mosque toward government buildings.

Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob started the Afghan Girls Robotics Team group in 2017. Mahboob heads the Digital Citizen Fund, which runs classes for girls in STEM and robotics.

Members of the team, who range in age from 12 to 18, have made global headlines as a symbol of a more progressive Afghanistan. They've overcome war and other hardships to pursue their love of engineering and robotics.

This CNET video shows them accepting the silver medal for "courageous achievement" in a 2018 international robotics competition. Other teams had four months to build their robots, but the team from Afghanistan had only two weeks to build and ship their ball-sorting bot to Washington DC.

Motley says she fears for the future now that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, leaving the Taliban in power.

"Unfortunately, what's been happening to little girls over this last week is that the Taliban has literally been going from door to door and taking girls out and forcing them to become child brides."