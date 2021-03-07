AEW Revolution 2021: Live updates, results and ratings

AEW

Revolution is just one of four pay-per-view events AEW does a year, so it's no surprise that Sunday's show is stacked. Kenny Omega defends his AEW Championship against Jon Moxley in what is sure to be a controversial Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. But if the crazy hardcore stuff isn't your thing, there's still a lot to look forward to: Young Bucks defending their tag titles against Jericho and MJF, the in-ring return of Sting and the announcement of a "major star" signing with AEW.

Check back to this page when the main show starts (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) as I'll be updating with results and analysis.