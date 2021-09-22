AEW Dynamite: Internet reacts to Bryan Danielson dream match

AEW

The wrestling world was dirsrupted at AEW All Out when Bryan Danielson -- formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE -- joined the promotion (weeks after the highly-anticipated debut of CM Punk). Danielson's first match in AEW took place on Wednesday night's Dynamite, which is arguably the biggest episode of the show in the company's history.

Danielson wrestled AEW Champion Kenny Omega to a 30-minute draw. That may sound like an anticlimax, but wrestling fans have dubbed the match a classic.

Everyone after witnessing Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson have a 30 Minute Classic on Dynamite: #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wqKYffSkqZ — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) September 23, 2021

That was unreal to see and hear in person. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 23, 2021

One of the best professional matches I have ever watched. Holy shit what a match!! I also LOVED the finish!! This is a feud I’m excited to see in the future for the AEW title! THANK YOU AEW❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wjuLAlOM3v — ProWrestlingCentral (@WresCentral) September 23, 2021

Both Danielson and Omega have been called the best in the world, so Wednesday's match was must-see TV for wrestling fans. It was a key show for AEW, running in New York's 20,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium. The time limit draw sets up an inevitable rematch, probably at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view in November, for the AEW Championship.

The crowd noise is about to lift the roof off Arthur Ashe Stadium for @bryandanielson and @KennyOmegamanX, and we're just getting started! #AEWGrandSlam #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/G5hHhi2Go3 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 23, 2021

The big match comes at a time when AEW is increasingly putting pressure on WWE, the industry champion for decades. AEW Dynamite has beaten WWE Raw in the 18-49 TV rankings numerous times in recent weeks, and AEW has poached big-name talent like Danielson and CM Punk.