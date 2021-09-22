AEW Dynamite: Internet reacts to Bryan Danielson dream match

The wrestling world was dirsrupted at AEW All Out when Bryan Danielson -- formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE -- joined the promotion (weeks after the highly-anticipated debut of CM Punk). Danielson's first match in AEW took place on Wednesday night's Dynamite, which is arguably the biggest episode of the show in the company's history.
Danielson wrestled AEW Champion Kenny Omega to a 30-minute draw. That may sound like an anticlimax, but wrestling fans have dubbed the match a classic.
Both Danielson and Omega have been called the best in the world, so Wednesday's match was must-see TV for wrestling fans. It was a key show for AEW, running in New York's 20,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium. The time limit draw sets up an inevitable rematch, probably at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view in November, for the AEW Championship.
The big match comes at a time when AEW is increasingly putting pressure on WWE, the industry champion for decades. AEW Dynamite has beaten WWE Raw in the 18-49 TV rankings numerous times in recent weeks, and AEW has poached big-name talent like Danielson and CM Punk.