AEW Double or Nothing 2021: How to watch, start times and B/R Live

AEW

On Sunday night Kenny Omega defends his AEW Championship against both Pac and cult classic Orange Cassidy in a triple threat match. It takes place at Double or Nothing, a pay-per-view that's a big deal for AEW. It's the promotion's first show to take place in front of a full-capacity live crowd since the pandemic began. WrestleMania showed how much a live crowd can make a difference, so it's exciting to have that element back.

Also on the card, The Young Bucks defend their tag championships against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, and we get another Stadium Stampede, this time between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.

Start times



Like all of AEW's shows since the pandemic began, Double or Nothing emanates out of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Unlike AEW's shows since the pandemic began, the venue will be operating at full capacity. Yep, the fans are back!

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, Double or Nothing's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at 10 a.m. AEST (9 a.m. preshow).

Match card



AEW Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy.

Stadium Stampede match: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle.

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

TNT Championship: Miro vs. Lance Archer.

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo.

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

Adam Page vs. Brian Cage.

Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Championship.

Preshow match: NWA Women's Championship: Serena Deeb vs. Riho.

How to watch



AEW Double or Nothing is available via PPV at $60, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through B/R Live. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).

B/R Live and Fite TV apps

The Bleacher Report Live app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android.

Fite TV is available on all of the above plus Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp, Sony and Panasonic.