Adidas says certain customers may have been impacted by data breach

Getty Images

If you purchased anything on Adidas' US site, you may've been affected by a data breach.

The famed sportswear company said Thursday that on June 26 it learned about an unauthorized party claiming to have acquired "limited data associated with certain Adidas consumers."

Adidas said in a statement that it immediately started taking steps to figure out the scope of the issue and inform customers who might've been hit. The company said it's working with data security firms and law enforcement to investigate the issue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the data includes people's contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords.

"Adidas has no reason to believe that any credit card or fitness information of those consumers was impacted," the company wrote.

Other big companies have been the target of data breaches recently. In April, hackers stole data from 5 million Saks and Lord & Taylor customers. In March, Under Armour said 150 million accounts from MyFitnessPal were stolen in a data breach. And in October, Yahoo revealed that all 3 billion of its accounts were hacked in a 2013 breach.