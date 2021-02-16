Adam Sandler brings back Happy Gilmore for one last swing

Universal

Happy Gilmore is 25 years old today. That's a terrifying sentence to write.

The movie, which starred Adam Sandler as a violent (in a nice way) ice hockey player turned golfer, is an all-time comedy classic and for people of a certain generation (my generation) it's one of the most quotable movies ever made.

In Happy Gilmore, Happy's trademark is his golf swing. More like a slapshot, Happy takes a short of stutter-step and just full on smacks the ball with his driver.

Anyone who lifted a golf club in the late 90s has attempted this swing at least once. Including me.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler brought back Happy Gilmore for one last swing.

25 years ago, Happy Gilmore overcame a 4-stroke deficit to beat Shooter McGavin and win the Tour Championship.



Today, he's still got it.pic.twitter.com/veGSxwRjyx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2021

Incredibly Shooter McGavin (as played by Christopher McDonald) responded.

"Drive for show, putt for the dough."



Shooter McGavin responds to @AdamSandler on the 25th anniversary of "Happy Gilmore" 🏌🏼‍♂️



(via @ShooterMcGavin_)pic.twitter.com/jF7qTLcGe5 — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) February 16, 2021

He eats pieces of shit like you for breakfast.