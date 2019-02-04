When Adam Levine's Super Bowl shirt matches your throw pillows

Remember when Gone With the Wind's Scarlett O'Hara made a green velvet gown out of the curtains from Tara? (And then Carol Burnett parodied it and left the curtain rod in?)

Maroon 5's Adam Levine may have taken some inspiration from Miss Scarlett in Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show. At one point, Levine was wearing a geometrically patterned shirt that looked awfully familiar to certain home goods buyers.

Levine's top, described by The Huffington Post as being from fashion designer Dries Van Noten, had a pattern on it that big game watchers reported owning on a variety of home goods. Some reported purchasing their items at Target, some at Walmart, and some at various other furnishings stores.

There were chairs...

Throw pillows...

YALL as soon as I saw Adam Levine’s shirt I said it looked like some 70s home decor, then facebook backed me up pic.twitter.com/nZp99NfdT4 — Morgan Jordal (@morganjordal) February 4, 2019

I think I had those same pillows but they were from a couch made in the 1990s — Jennifer Harrelson (@jlwolcott) February 4, 2019

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019

...throw rugs...

...and even curtains.

I saw this on Facebook right after I saw your tweet!! pic.twitter.com/Fl6lJ65A00 — Destiny 💙💎🌊 (@TinyPoetress) February 4, 2019

Levine didn't keep the shirt on that long. But then he caused more controversy when he took it off, with some viewers noting that Levine was displaying his nipples, which started a huge halftime controversy in 2004 with Janet Jackson.

Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019