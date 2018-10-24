ACLU demands DHS disclose its use of facial-recognition tech

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday called on the Department of Homeland Security to disclose its use of facial-recognition software. The nonprofit also again pushed for an end of law enforcement's use of the technology.

The ACLU's statements follow reports Tuesday that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials met this summer with Amazon. Around that time, the company pitched the agency on potentially using its facial-recognition software, called Rekognition, along with other Amazon products. A handful of US police agencies are already trying out Rekognition as part of their crime-fighting and investigative efforts.

Representatives from Amazon and DHS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ACLU since May has criticized Amazon's marketing of its facial-recognition software to law enforcement and has asked Congress and the public to debate whether the technology should be used. The nonprofit has argued that facial-recognition technology has the potential of being misused by policing agencies and misidentifying people. Several Amazon employees have sided with the ACLU's position, demanding that their company stop offering Rekognition to law enforcement.

However, when asked at a conference last week about Amazon's work with the government, CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will continue to support the US Defense Department.

"If big tech companies are going to turn their backs on the Department of Defense, we are in big trouble," he had said. "This is a great country, and it does need to be defended."

ICE doesn't currently have a contract with Amazon but said homeland security has used facial-recognition technology to help with criminal investigations, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Both Amazon and ICE told the publication that outreach discussions with potential vendors are standard practice in their industry.

The ACLU said Wednesday it submitted a public records request to DHS, asking for information about its purchase of facial-recognition software, as well as records on any meetings with vendors marketing the technology.

"ICE should not be using face recognition for immigration or law enforcement," Neema Singh Guliani, the nonprofit's senior legislative counsel, said in a statement. "Congress has never authorized such use and should immediately take steps to ensure that federal agencies put the brakes on the use of face recognition for immigration or law enforcement purposes."

