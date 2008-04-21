About Microsoft

Yesterday I wrote that with the exception of Windows XP, I do my best to avoid Microsoft software. Today I ran across this article by Gregg Keizer in ComputerWorld, Microsoft rings alarm on Windows rights bug, that starts with:
"Microsoft Corp. yesterday issued a security alert to warn users of a bug in most versions of Windows, but didn't promise to fix the flaw or -- if it does patch the problem -- say when a fix would be released. A little more than three weeks ago, Microsoft had denied that the problem was a vulnerability."
Wow. Permit me to paraphrase:
It wasn't a bug until it got publicity. Now it is a bug, but maybe we'll fix it, maybe we won't.
