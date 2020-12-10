SpaceX

Less than two days after the first high-altitude test flight of its latest Starship prototype ended with some serious fireworks, SpaceX is back to business as usual with the latest launch of one of its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets.

Elon Musk's rocket company will boost a new SiriusXM satellite to orbit for the satellite radio provider Friday morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The satellite is labeled SXM-7 and will replace the company's XM-3 satellite.

The satellite was built by contractor Maxar, which said in a statement it "will deliver the highest power density of any commercial satellite on-orbit, sending more than 8,000 watts of content to the continental US, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, increasing the quality of signal for SiriusXM subscribers."

SpaceX will be using a veteran first stage booster for the job that has flown on six previous missions. One half of the fairing, or nose cone, has also flown previously. The booster is expected to land on the droneship Just Read The Instructions in the Atlantic not long after liftoff, and SpaceX may also try to recover both halves of the fairing, a process that's becoming more routine.

The two-hour launch window for the mission opens Friday at 8:20 a.m. PT (11:20 a.m. ET), and at the moment it looks as though the weather will cooperate.

As soon as a livestream becomes available, we'll embed it in this post.