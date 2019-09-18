A Princess Bride remake is inconceivable, Westley says

Some movies don't need remakes. When word spread Tuesday that unnamed filmmakers want to remake the 1987 fantasy adventure film The Princess Bride, many fans borrowed a famed line from the movie and declared the idea inconceivable.

The uproar began when Variety published an interview with Norman Lear, who produced the original film. In the article, Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra mentions that there's always plenty of buzz about remaking shows or films Lear worked on.

"Very famous people whose names I won't use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride," Vinciquerra said.

Well, like Inigo Montoya, fans drew their metaphorical swords and told those would-be remakers to prepare to die.

Star Cary Elwes, who played Westley and recently appeared in Stranger Things, weighed in by tweaking a quote from the film. "There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world," he wrote in a tweet. "It would be a pity to damage this one." (The original quote refers to Princess Buttercup's breasts, because of course it did.)

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, whose husband, Christopher Guest, played the evil Count Rugen, also weighed in. "Well, I married the six-fingered man," she wrote in a tweet. "And there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it's (author) William Goldman and (director) Rob Reiner's."

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

Other fans weighed in, too. "If they remake The Princess Bride, I will start a revolution," warned one.

If they remake The Princess Bride, I will start a revolution.



We have to draw a line somewhere.



People are writing new shit!

Make new shit!



Quit screwing up the classics! — Craytus Jones (@craytusjones) September 18, 2019

There is a shortage of perfect films in this world: what are they? I’ll start.



The Princess Bride (fantasy)

The Thing (horror)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (comedy)

Aliens (sci-fi)

Son of Saul (drama)

Murder on a Sunday Morning (doc) — Logan Marshall-Green (@TheRealElemgy) September 18, 2019

I hope they remake The Princess Bride with YouTube stars and make it a musical and have a puppet interlude and the role of Fred Savage is played by a dead dog and it's all recorded live in one take. But I guess the rest of you don't appreciate cinema. — joey alison sayers (@joeyalison) September 18, 2019

Twitter: everyone is my enemy, we will never have peace!

Hollywood: I think we should remake The Princess Bride

Twitter: TONIGHT WE RIDE AS ONE — Brian Stevenson (@Ashitaka1110) September 18, 2019

Instead of remaking The Princess Bride, why not power blast the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel and have Banksy give it a new look. — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) September 18, 2019

1. Never get involved in a land war in Asia

2. Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line.

3. Never remake The Princess Bride https://t.co/ZKo90quCqY — Dan Rochon (@coachDroch) September 18, 2019

Calm down, all you Buttercups and Westleys out there. USA Today managed to grab a quote from "a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly" who reassured the newspaper there are no real plans for a Princess Bride remake. Too bad, really. Fans might've had fun storming the castle.