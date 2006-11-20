A mutant flat-screen monitor

Woojin

Remember those grotesque photos of that poor mouse with the human ear growing out of its back? We had successfully managed to suppress those memories for a decade until seeing, of all things, a new LCD.

The dual-screen monitor from Korean company Woojin, proudly dubbed the "Tenbuno," looks like the digital equivalent of a genetic mistake. It has a 19-inch LCD monitor (mouse) with an 8.4-inch screen grafted to its top edge (ear). It's supposed to facilitate multitasking, but we think it would probably just contribute to ADHD.

Technological convergence can be a good thing in measured doses. But as we've seen with other products, the never-ending quest to jam every known function into a single device can sometimes go too far. Besides, if you really must view more than one screen at the same time, you might as well go all the way and get these Siamese twins.