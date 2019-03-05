A discless Xbox One S 'all-digital' version is said to be available for preorders in April

Tania Gonzalez/CNET

Microsoft's next iteration of the Xbox One may not have a disc at all, and it's coming sooner than you think.

That at least according to rumors from Windows Central, which claims a disk-less Xbox One S "All-Digital Edition" will be offered for preorders in April. The new device, which was said to be codenamed Maverick, will offer a "disc-to-digital" program, offering fans to turn in physical game discs and convert them to digital downloads, Windows Central added.

One benefit of this new Xbox, Windows Central said, would be that it could push the price of an Xbox down. The Xbox One S starts at $299, and is typically bundled with a game to go with it. Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move could mark a turning point for the video game industry, which has sold video games on discs and cartridges for decades. Some people still prefer to buy physical copies of their games, in part to share them with friends or trade them in at retailers like GameStop.

Industry mainstays like Microsoft and Sony's PlayStation group have considered dumping disc drives for their consoles in the past.

Sony, for example, debated removing discs from its PlayStation 4 console before its launch in 2013. But the company ultimately kept them, in part because internet connections for people in some developing countries and in military bases are not reliable enough to support the many gigabytes of data required for a full game download. The company's also created streaming options, such as PlayStation Now, which allow people to play games over the internet in a similar way they can watch movies from Netflix.

In an interview earlier this year, however, PlayStation's chairman of worldwide studios Shawn Layden said the company is mindful that not everyone has good enough internet connections to rely on digital-only services yet.

"If you're PlayStation and you're available in 168 countries around the world, streaming will be a thing which will have interest to certain people in certain places," he said. "We can leave no gamer behind."

Microsoft for its part has also considered digital-only version of its Xbox before. Half a decade ago, the company was experimenting with a set-top box, as well as other Xbox designs, all to broaden the types of video game consoles it sells.

These days, however, Microsoft has signaled it's more willing to move gaming to the internet. Last June, the company said it's building a streaming game service to compete with Sony, Electronic Arts and others. The company also said it's building a next generation video game console, though it didn't say when the device will launch.