9 great reads from CNET this week

This week Microsoft unveiled its next-gen Xbox Series X, President Trump agreed to a trade deal with China and Congress weighed in on encryption amid its marathon impeachment proceedings.
But given that we're closing in on both a year and a decade, the week was also chock-full of stories looking back.
Here are some of the week's best features:
Climate change has made the world's deadliest lake way more dangerous
Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
Between Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus, TV is starting to feel like homework
Commentary: In the battle between what you should watch and what you want to watch, it's hard to choose sides.
Quantum computing leaps ahead in 2019 with new power and speed
It was a good year for these weird machines.
CNET names 2019's top tech products of the year
We awarded the Editors' Choice to 44 outstanding products in the most important categories in tech.
5G in 2019 underwhelmed. Here's how 2020 should be different
Think: new chips, cheaper devices and broader networks.
Huawei Mate X: One day with this foldable phone and I'm all in
I spent a day with Huawei's folding smartphone. Spoiler alert: I liked it a lot.
Snapchat's AR effects are getting more insane, and could live in smart glasses eventually
Two years after the arrival of Snap's Lens Studio software, new tools are pushing larger-scale creations, while Spectacles hint at headsets to come.
Samsung disses Apple, Groupon whiffs it: Notable tech ads of the 2010s
The tech commercials of the last 10 years ran the gamut from mean-spirited to truly artistic to completely clueless. Let's roll the clips.
Protect your Ring camera from hackers by setting up two-factor authentication
A rash of takeovers of Ring cameras is a good reminder to lock down your security devices.
