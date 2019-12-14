9 great reads from CNET this week

This week Microsoft unveiled its next-gen Xbox Series X, President Trump agreed to a trade deal with China and Congress weighed in on encryption amid its marathon impeachment proceedings.

But given that we're closing in on both a year and a decade, the week was also chock-full of stories looking back.

Here are some of the week's best features:

Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.

Commentary: In the battle between what you should watch and what you want to watch, it's hard to choose sides.

It was a good year for these weird machines.

We awarded the Editors' Choice to 44 outstanding products in the most important categories in tech.

Think: new chips, cheaper devices and broader networks.

I spent a day with Huawei's folding smartphone. Spoiler alert: I liked it a lot.

Two years after the arrival of Snap's Lens Studio software, new tools are pushing larger-scale creations, while Spectacles hint at headsets to come.

The tech commercials of the last 10 years ran the gamut from mean-spirited to truly artistic to completely clueless. Let's roll the clips.

A rash of takeovers of Ring cameras is a good reminder to lock down your security devices.