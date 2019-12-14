CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Series X The Game Awards 2019 Netflix's The Witcher final trailer Stop robocalls Watch the Geminid meteor shower peak Best phones of 2019

9 great reads from CNET this week

Climate change is making a deadly lake in the Andes more dangerous, TV watching is starting to feel like homework and it was a good year for quantum computing.

Listen
- 01:39

This week Microsoft unveiled its next-gen Xbox Series X, President Trump agreed to a trade deal with China and Congress weighed in on encryption amid its marathon impeachment proceedings.

But given that we're closing in on both a year and a decade, the week was also chock-full of stories looking back.

Here are some of the week's best features:

Climate change has made the world's deadliest lake way more dangerous

Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.

02.png
Robert Rodriquez/CNET

Between Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus, TV is starting to feel like homework

Commentary: In the battle between what you should watch and what you want to watch, it's hard to choose sides.

The Politician
Netflix

Quantum computing leaps ahead in 2019 with new power and speed

It was a good year for these weird machines.

IBM Q quantum computer close-up
Stephen Shankland/CNET

CNET names 2019's top tech products of the year

We awarded the Editors' Choice to 44 outstanding products in the most important categories in tech.

38-apple-watch-series-5
Sarah Tew/CNET

5G in 2019 underwhelmed. Here's how 2020 should be different

Think: new chips, cheaper devices and broader networks.

gettyimages-1128846853
Getty Images

Huawei Mate X: One day with this foldable phone and I'm all in

I spent a day with Huawei's folding smartphone. Spoiler alert: I liked it a lot.

huawei-mate-x-hands-on-review-35
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Snapchat's AR effects are getting more insane, and could live in smart glasses eventually

Two years after the arrival of Snap's Lens Studio software, new tools are pushing larger-scale creations, while Spectacles hint at headsets to come.

j0393-pressasset-hero-still.png
Snapchat

Samsung disses Apple, Groupon whiffs it: Notable tech ads of the 2010s

The tech commercials of the last 10 years ran the gamut from mean-spirited to truly artistic to completely clueless. Let's roll the clips.

SpaceX
Screenshot by CNET

Protect your Ring camera from hackers by setting up two-factor authentication

A rash of takeovers of Ring cameras is a good reminder to lock down your security devices.

amazon-event-092519-ring-camera-0877
James Martin/CNET