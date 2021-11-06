9 great reads from CNET this week: COP26, Star Wars, Mars moon and more

There's been a lot of talk about the climate crisis this week, pegged to the UN's COP26 summit of world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland. It's brought together a who's who of luminaries, from Jeff Bezos to Joe Biden to David Attenborough, all emphasizing the need to act now and act smartly to steer us away from worst-case scenarios.

CNET's Katie Collins has been in Glasgow reporting from COP26, and we've also published a range of articles about efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Beyond that, the CNET Money team has mustered up some practical guidelines about how each of us can navigate the world with climate change in mind.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Researchers look to formidable new allies to rein in methane emissions from agriculture.

Getty/Bloomberg

Here's how to channel those negative feelings into something good.

Westend61/Getty

Injecting reflective particles into the atmosphere could turn down the heat on Earth, but research has been controversial.

Getty

Activists are fighting for it, world leaders agree we need it, but climate justice is still being made to sit on the sidelines at the UN climate summit.

Katie Collins/CNET

Commentary: "She said stop, and he didn't stop."

Disney/Lucasfilm

Japan's space agency plans to find out if the potato-shaped curiosity holds remnants of long-dead microbes.

Realizm

The company is one of many competing to ease your supply chain woes.

Getty Images

Some of the apps are limited to buying and selling and don't let you move cryptocurrency to a wallet. But they might entice beginners to try crypto.

Getty Images

EVs are great for many things -- but towing? Let's see how our long-term Tesla managed with its tow hitch occupied.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow