9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a big week in the streaming world, first with a reveal Tuesday of all the details about HBO Max, which will cost $15 a month starting in May. Then, on Friday, we saw the launch of Apple TV Plus, the gadget giant's $5-a-month service.

Meanwhile, Google is buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion and Twitter said it would stop selling political ads, a move that distinguishes it from Facebook and its decision not to censor ads by politicians -- even when they're inaccurate. Despite that controversial stance, Facebook is still growing.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

The company says it makes moderation errors. Others, particularly conservatives, see censorship.

But the streaming wars are a fight Apple isn't likely to lose.

There's a whole other layer to Marvel films that's bringing in big dollars in the world's biggest market.

Commuting with the new noise-canceling AirPods puts me in a sealed-off state of mind.

Last November, 20,000 Google workers protested the company -- and changed the tech industry in the process.

The Insight Project is Ninja Theory's ambitious plan to combine neuroscience, biometric sensors and game design to treat mental illness.

In a Q&A, the award-winning actor talks about Fight Club, the joys of streaming services like Netflix, and the new noir film he directed and wrote that opens in theaters Friday.

A decade at CNET has shown me how computing has changed, from the rise and fall of the laptop -- to its eventual return in new forms.

For better or worse, there is nothing in this world quite like a Hideo Kojima game.