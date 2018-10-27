9 great reads from CNET this week

Whew, what a week! More foreign-based social media accounts were taken down for trying to sow political discord in the lead-up to the US midterm elections. We learned China has reportedly been tapping President Donald Trump's unsecured iPhone. And then US authorities arrested an alleged mail bomber, which led to scrutiny of his apparent Twitter account.

Oh yeah, and Apple started selling the iPhone XR, but the usual fans decided to stay home for its debut.

Here are a few more stories you don't want to miss:

The Surui in Brazil are fending off illegal ranchers, gold miners and loggers. Their weapons: boots on the ground, satellite images and smartphones.

West Virginia's the first state to offer voting by smartphone app. Experts say there are plenty of reasons to go slow.

CNET's Ashlee Clark Thompson grew up thinking she'd be targeted when she shopped because of implicit bias. But what if you took away store employees?

Security researchers have to contend with millions of bot attacks every day. The most persistent irritant? Shoe bots.

There's a lot of hype around 5G. CNET's Marguerite Reardon offers a glimpse into some of the cool things it'll enable and why you should care.

Apple's created an iPhone that delivers 95 percent of the high-end iPhone XS experience at 75 percent of the cost.

5G is around the corner, yet pockets of America still can't get basic internet access.

There's good reason for Amazon to fear Google, and it isn't just because the Home Mini looks cute.

This review doesn't use the O-word, but the award looms large for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

