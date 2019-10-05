9 great reads from CNET this week

It was Microsoft's turn this week to host a product parade and it had lots to show off, from laptops to a new OS to a phone. Yes. A phone. Again. After many failed attempts. Only this time it's an Android phone with a dual-screen display.

Speaking of novel displays, CNET got some quality time with Samsung's Galaxy Fold -- we even put it through a marathon stress test -- and concluded that this foldable phone future might actually be a thing. Also, Uber Copter launched to the public in New York this week as your fastest new route to JFK.

Beyond the big headlines, here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Samsung's foldable phone survives around 120,000 folds in our livestreamed test.

Screenshot by CNET

Christian Android apps account for hundreds of millions of downloads on the Google Play Store -- and too many are data devils.

Sanda Stanca / EyeEm / Getty

And it's turning to a rival to get back in the phone game.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The 2010s blessed us with a wealth of excellent TV. It was tough work, but we chose our favorites.

HBO

Microsoft bets its SQ1 tweak to Qualcomm's 8cx processor will speed up Windows on Arm and attract crucial software developers.

Sarah Tew/CNET

A federal appeals court has paved the way for states to adopt their own rules.

Bill Clark

The Skydio 2 is smart enough to avoid trees and buildings as it follows you around. Two new controllers also help action-cam shooters direct the drone. This year's batch has sold out.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Makeup artist Nicki Ledermann got in Joaquin Phoenix's face to apply the iconic makeup. "I wouldn't wanna call him weird..."

Niko Tavernise

Would you buy a serial killer's artwork? What about their hair? A new podcast investigates the gruesome world of true crime memorabilia.