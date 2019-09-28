9 great reads from CNET this week

From black holes to donut holes, its been an eventful week in tech. At its Alexa showcase, Amazon rolled out everything from eyewear and finger rings to nightlights and dog tags. Google said "take that!" to Apple Arcade and unveiled Play Pass, a subscription service for games and apps in the Play Store. And on the serious side, Juul's CEO stepped down amid growing alarm over vaping, while Facebook said it won't fact-check politicians' posts.

That's not all, though: Samsung's revamped Galaxy Fold went on sale in the US, Match.com got sued over accusations of false advertising, and Apple fanatics continued the tradition of lining up for a new iPhone (despite the notion that by now the ritual may have become a little unnecessary and weird).

Oh, and let's not forget that somewhat terrifying robot dog. (Or is it delightful?) Here are some of our most engaging stories from the week that was:

In an exclusive interview, Zuckerberg explains the path from VR to AR and why Facebook's doubling down on its popular Quest headset.

