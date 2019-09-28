9 great reads from CNET this week

From black holes to donut holes, its been an eventful week in tech. At its Alexa showcase, Amazon rolled out everything from eyewear and finger rings to nightlights and dog tags. Google said "take that!" to Apple Arcade and unveiled Play Pass, a subscription service for games and apps in the Play Store. And on the serious side, Juul's CEO stepped down amid growing alarm over vaping, while Facebook said it won't fact-check politicians' posts.
That's not all, though: Samsung's revamped Galaxy Fold went on sale in the US, Match.com got sued over accusations of false advertising, and Apple fanatics continued the tradition of lining up for a new iPhone (despite the notion that by now the ritual may have become a little unnecessary and weird).
Oh, and let's not forget that somewhat terrifying robot dog. (Or is it delightful?) Here are some of our most engaging stories from the week that was:
Mark Zuckerberg sees the future of AR inside VR like Oculus Quest
In an exclusive interview, Zuckerberg explains the path from VR to AR and why Facebook's doubling down on its popular Quest headset.
Amazon's Ring wanted to use 911 calls to activate its video doorbells
The company worked with police and cities to try to build in this real-time feature, emails showed.
Cristina Mittermeier is fighting climate change, one photograph at a time
Her weapons of choice? Sony A7 III and A9 mirrorless cameras -- and Instagram.
The smartest thing at Amazon's event was the stupid clock on the Echo Dot
Commentary: It might be the smallest step Alexa's ever taken -- but it's also sneaky smart.
When the Area 51 'raid' went viral, one small town got turned upside down
Three thousand people showed up in Rachel, Nevada, to celebrate all things alien, and the locals had to deal with the very real side of an internet meme.
Why the fate of online accessibility may rest with a Domino's Pizza lawsuit
The pizza chain is asking the Supreme Court to review a case that could push business websites to better serve people with disabilities.
The 30 best films of the decade, ranked
What were the best movies of the 2010s? We took a vote!
Alex Honnold's next big climb isn't Free Solo, it's free solar
The world's boldest rock climber is using his newfound fame to help change the world.
Ninja was on The Masked Singer and a dancing ice cream is our god now
Commentary: When you make $10 million a year playing video games, what have you got to lose?
