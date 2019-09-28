CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

Zuckerberg gets real about VR, Alexa wraps herself around your finger, and a famous gamer morphs into an ice cream cone to sing about a horse to an anti-vaxxer.

From black holes to donut holes, its been an eventful week in tech. At its Alexa showcase, Amazon rolled out everything from eyewear and finger rings to nightlights and dog tags. Google said "take that!" to Apple Arcade and unveiled Play Pass, a subscription service for games and apps in the Play Store. And on the serious side, Juul's CEO stepped down amid growing alarm over vaping, while Facebook said it won't fact-check politicians' posts.

That's not all, though: Samsung's revamped Galaxy Fold went on sale in the US, Match.com got sued over accusations of false advertising, and Apple fanatics continued the tradition of lining up for a new iPhone (despite the notion that by now the ritual may have become a little unnecessary and weird).

Oh, and let's not forget that somewhat terrifying robot dog. (Or is it delightful?) Here are some of our most engaging stories from the week that was:

Mark Zuckerberg sees the future of AR inside VR like Oculus Quest

In an exclusive interview, Zuckerberg explains the path from VR to AR and why Facebook's doubling down on its popular Quest headset.

oculus-connect-2019-9850
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's Ring wanted to use 911 calls to activate its video doorbells

The company worked with police and cities to try to build in this real-time feature, emails showed.

ring-door-view-cam-24
Chris Monroe/CNET

Cristina Mittermeier is fighting climate change, one photograph at a time

Her weapons of choice? Sony A7 III and A9 mirrorless cameras -- and Instagram.

road-trip-mittermeier1
Candace Crespi

The smartest thing at Amazon's event was the stupid clock on the Echo Dot

Commentary: It might be the smallest step Alexa's ever taken -- but it's also sneaky smart.

amazon-event-092519-0003
James Martin/CNET

When the Area 51 'raid' went viral, one small town got turned upside down

Three thousand people showed up in Rachel, Nevada, to celebrate all things alien, and the locals had to deal with the very real side of an internet meme.

img-2960
Erin Carson/CNET

Why the fate of online accessibility may rest with a Domino's Pizza lawsuit

The pizza chain is asking the Supreme Court to review a case that could push business websites to better serve people with disabilities.

Accessible Sidewalk Edge
Getty Images

The 30 best films of the decade, ranked

What were the best movies of the 2010s? We took a vote!

dir-header-final

Alex Honnold's next big climb isn't Free Solo, it's free solar

The world's boldest rock climber is using his newfound fame to help change the world.

alex-honnold-climbing-free-solo1380
James Martin/CNET

Ninja was on The Masked Singer and a dancing ice cream is our god now

Commentary: When you make $10 million a year playing video games, what have you got to lose?

Premiere Of FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 2 - Inside
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
