9 great reads from CNET this week

Amazon grabbed the tech spotlight this week, surprising us at its fall product event with a new Luna cloud gaming service. It also showed off updates to its smart home brands, including a Ring flying robot camera and spherical Echo speakers.

Meanwhile, the nation mourned the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her death has spurred a contentious political battle over the filling of her seat as the presidential election quickly approaches. Also memorialized this week were the now more than 200,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. Globally, almost a million people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

While working on her Ph.D., Bell Burnell analyzed over three miles of chart paper of radio signals from the stars. A great discovery was hiding in the ink.

Issues like the pandemic and the Supreme Court hog the election spotlight, but the tech industry faces massive changes if Trump gets a second term.

Alienstock may be a distant memory, but memes take a long time to die in the desert.

Amazon introduces a bunch of new gadgets and services to help with videoconferencing, streaming and home security.

Voting this year may be hard, but it's not the first time the US has run an election during an emergency.

Sony's and Microsoft's paths are beginning to diverge.

Apple's latest iOS update lets your imagination go wild, but making a digital space your own goes way back.

Luna has a decent shot at success, but it needs to do things differently.

Full suspension, 29-inch wheels and disc brakes have revolutionized fat-tire bikes.