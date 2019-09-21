CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How an astronaut's space experiments are helping people on Earth, why the iPhone 11 Pro is sure to please any shutterbug, and yes there're too many podcasts out there, but that's a good thing.

It's the last week of the lazy, hazy days of summer, but tell that to the tech news gods who decided to end the season with a bang. Shoppers around the world waited in line for four new high-profile phones: Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple also released its iOS 13 mobile operating system software and Facebook unveiled new Portal video chat devices.

On the people front, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a landmark gig-worker bill making Lyft and Uber drivers employees rather than contractors. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg returned to Washington to meet with policymakers. And Jeff Bezos unveiled projects to take on climate change from Amazon, one of several tech companies to jump on the Global Climate Strike bandwagon.

All that and more. Here are a few especially great stories you don't want to miss.

Space medicine isn't just for astronauts. It's for all of us

Fresh from a six-month space expedition, NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor shares how her bioscience experiments in microgravity could improve medicine on Earth.

29827308367-e866c78895-k
NASA

iPhone 11 goes Pro with photography

One photographer, two days and Apple's three-camera iPhone in San Francisco. The bottom line: If you love taking photos, you'll treasure the iPhone 11 Pro.

img-0221.jpg
James Martin/CNET

Apple Arcade bets family gaming can blast away subscription fatigue

The tech world is obsessed with subscriptions, but many of us are tapped out on monthly fees. Apple thinks games will buck the trend.

Apple Arcade
Jason Hiner/CNET

Facebook Portal would be great for my kid, but then I have to trust Facebook

Commentary: After years of scandal, it's a tough ask to bring a Facebook-connected camera into my home.

facbook-portal-plus-0102
James Martin/CNET

Galaxy Fold: My first day with Samsung's new and improved foldable phone

I bought the Samsung Galaxy Fold this morning. Here's what the update has done to the foldable phone.

samsung-galaxy-fold-update-uk-2019-22
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Embrace it: There are too many podcasts out there, and that's good for everyone

Commentary: A weekend surrounded by podcasters and podcast fans changes my mind and opens my ears.

dsc7510
King's Place

Thank these apps for the rise of secondhand retail

How smartphone resale apps are changing the way we buy and sell online.

screen-shot-2019-09-20-at-12-18-27-pm
Chris Monroe/CNET

iPadOS upgrades Safari, and now I love my iPad

Commentary: Heavy-duty web apps can be way better than overgrown phone apps... as long as you have a keyboard.

apple-event-091019-ipad-7th-gen-10-2-8841
James Martin/CNET

Ad Astra: How Brad Pitt's space movie grappled with its end, the moon's color, Trump

Director James Gray launches his cosmic epic despite a disagreement over the ending, your space myths and US Space Command.

ad-astra-brad-pitt-6
Fox

