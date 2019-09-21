9 great reads from CNET this week

It's the last week of the lazy, hazy days of summer, but tell that to the tech news gods who decided to end the season with a bang. Shoppers around the world waited in line for four new high-profile phones: Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple also released its iOS 13 mobile operating system software and Facebook unveiled new Portal video chat devices.
On the people front, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a landmark gig-worker bill making Lyft and Uber drivers employees rather than contractors. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg returned to Washington to meet with policymakers. And Jeff Bezos unveiled projects to take on climate change from Amazon, one of several tech companies to jump on the Global Climate Strike bandwagon.
All that and more. Here are a few especially great stories you don't want to miss.
Space medicine isn't just for astronauts. It's for all of us
Fresh from a six-month space expedition, NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor shares how her bioscience experiments in microgravity could improve medicine on Earth.
iPhone 11 goes Pro with photography
One photographer, two days and Apple's three-camera iPhone in San Francisco. The bottom line: If you love taking photos, you'll treasure the iPhone 11 Pro.
Apple Arcade bets family gaming can blast away subscription fatigue
The tech world is obsessed with subscriptions, but many of us are tapped out on monthly fees. Apple thinks games will buck the trend.
Facebook Portal would be great for my kid, but then I have to trust Facebook
Commentary: After years of scandal, it's a tough ask to bring a Facebook-connected camera into my home.
Galaxy Fold: My first day with Samsung's new and improved foldable phone
I bought the Samsung Galaxy Fold this morning. Here's what the update has done to the foldable phone.
Embrace it: There are too many podcasts out there, and that's good for everyone
Commentary: A weekend surrounded by podcasters and podcast fans changes my mind and opens my ears.
Thank these apps for the rise of secondhand retail
How smartphone resale apps are changing the way we buy and sell online.
iPadOS upgrades Safari, and now I love my iPad
Commentary: Heavy-duty web apps can be way better than overgrown phone apps... as long as you have a keyboard.
Ad Astra: How Brad Pitt's space movie grappled with its end, the moon's color, Trump
Director James Gray launches his cosmic epic despite a disagreement over the ending, your space myths and US Space Command.
