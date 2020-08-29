9 great reads from CNET this week

School's back in session and we're still fighting a major health pandemic -- a combination that shines even more light on the internet haves and have-nots. CNET explored the problem this week from many perspectives, even from a remote school district in Alaska.
Meanwhile, TikTok's CEO resigned as the company sued the Trump administration over its US ban, the fitness tracking space got a new entrant, and election security officials said they've found no evidence of any coordinated fraud with mail-in ballots.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.
'A totally different ballgame': Inside Uber and Lyft's fight over gig worker status
Labor activists are targeted in a social media campaign as gig economy companies spend millions to prevent workers from becoming employees.
School is starting -- and the broadband gap will be a massive problem
The digital divide means millions of American children don't have broadband connections at home, even as their schools hold virtual classes.
In remote Alaska, broadband for all remains a dream. So a school district got creative
A district in the Aleutian Islands has built a wide area mesh network to enable virtual learning -- skirting the need for internet access in students' homes.
TikTok sale appears imminent. Rumors fly as Microsoft and Walmart team up for bid
Everyone who isn't Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Snap seems to want a piece of TikTok.
US begins $1 billion quantum computing plan to get ahead of 'adversaries'
The government is funding basic research in AI, too.
Don't bother with Android tablets
Commentary: I love Android phones, but Android tablets stink as an investment.
Fitbit Sense: We got the insider scoop from Fitbit on temperature tracking, ECG and more
Exclusive: The new Fitbit smartwatch has a sensor that actually checks your skin to see how stressed out you are.
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan's new time-twister can't top Inception
Spoiler-free: Nolan's new one races to beat the clock and the coronavirus, but it's not his best.
Ready for 5G? These are the plans you'll need at each of the major US carriers
5G is here, but if you want to make the most of it, you'll need to have the right plan.
