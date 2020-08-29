CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How a remote school district in Alaska skirted the need for home internet access, why you might not want to bother with an Android tablet, and what the new Fitbit does to keep you from stressing out.

School's back in session and we're still fighting a major health pandemic -- a combination that shines even more light on the internet haves and have-nots. CNET explored the problem this week from many perspectives, even from a remote school district in Alaska.

Meanwhile, TikTok's CEO resigned as the company sued the Trump administration over its US ban, the fitness tracking space got a new entrant, and election security officials said they've found no evidence of any coordinated fraud with mail-in ballots.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

'A totally different ballgame': Inside Uber and Lyft's fight over gig worker status

Labor activists are targeted in a social media campaign as gig economy companies spend millions to prevent workers from becoming employees.

cnet-uberlyftab5-story-hero-art-1920x1080-final
Brett Pearce/CNET

School is starting -- and the broadband gap will be a massive problem

The digital divide means millions of American children don't have broadband connections at home, even as their schools hold virtual classes.

gettyimages-1175350416
Getty Images

In remote Alaska, broadband for all remains a dream. So a school district got creative

A district in the Aleutian Islands has built a wide area mesh network to enable virtual learning -- skirting the need for internet access in students' homes.

gettyimages-523817888
Getty Images

TikTok sale appears imminent. Rumors fly as Microsoft and Walmart team up for bid

Everyone who isn't Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Snap seems to want a piece of TikTok.

tiktok-logo-microsoft-app-phone-5368
Angela Lang/CNET

US begins $1 billion quantum computing plan to get ahead of 'adversaries'

The government is funding basic research in AI, too.

Google quantum computer
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Don't bother with Android tablets

Commentary: I love Android phones, but Android tablets stink as an investment.

samsung-galaxy-tab-s7-plus
Juan Garzon/CNET

Fitbit Sense: We got the insider scoop from Fitbit on temperature tracking, ECG and more

Exclusive: The new Fitbit smartwatch has a sensor that actually checks your skin to see how stressed out you are.

16-fitbit-sense-prototype-gallery-2020
Richard Peterson/CNET

Tenet review: Christopher Nolan's new time-twister can't top Inception

Spoiler-free: Nolan's new one races to beat the clock and the coronavirus, but it's not his best.

tenet-2020
Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures

Ready for 5G? These are the plans you'll need at each of the major US carriers

5G is here, but if you want to make the most of it, you'll need to have the right plan.

5g-phone-6037
Angela Lang/CNET