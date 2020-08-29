9 great reads from CNET this week

School's back in session and we're still fighting a major health pandemic -- a combination that shines even more light on the internet haves and have-nots. CNET explored the problem this week from many perspectives, even from a remote school district in Alaska.

Meanwhile, TikTok's CEO resigned as the company sued the Trump administration over its US ban, the fitness tracking space got a new entrant, and election security officials said they've found no evidence of any coordinated fraud with mail-in ballots.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

Labor activists are targeted in a social media campaign as gig economy companies spend millions to prevent workers from becoming employees.

The digital divide means millions of American children don't have broadband connections at home, even as their schools hold virtual classes.

A district in the Aleutian Islands has built a wide area mesh network to enable virtual learning -- skirting the need for internet access in students' homes.

Everyone who isn't Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Snap seems to want a piece of TikTok.

The government is funding basic research in AI, too.

Commentary: I love Android phones, but Android tablets stink as an investment.

Exclusive: The new Fitbit smartwatch has a sensor that actually checks your skin to see how stressed out you are.

Spoiler-free: Nolan's new one races to beat the clock and the coronavirus, but it's not his best.

5G is here, but if you want to make the most of it, you'll need to have the right plan.