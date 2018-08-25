The summer is supposed to be slow. Oh, well, so much for that. A new study found that Google's Android OS is sharing more data than we thought. The man who tried to scam Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was arrested in Ecuador after three years on the lam. And Sony will sell you a robot dog ... for $2,900.
If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.
Are we alone? Tiny spacecraft will head to Alpha Centauri to find out
The journey involves a giant laser.
Black-ish star Yara Shahidi wants everyone to speak their truth
She's using the internet to make that happen.
Microsoft Excel is UFC champ Robert Whittaker's secret weapon for kicking ass
No, it isn't a spreadsheet chokehold.
Microsoft knows it isn't cool... and doesn't care
You don't join Microsoft to be cool, says CEO Satya Nadella. It's the results that matter.
Naked Lab's body-scanning mirror produces frighteningly accurate images
Great. Another reason to feel bad about yourself.
John Cho talks Searching, Star Trek and Sundance
The Searching star and director on making a thriller based on laptop and phone screens.
Fallen VC takes his case to court to restore his reputation
Silicon Valley Bank says it will fight Michael Rothenberg's claims that it mishandled money in his funds.
These women are trying to fix Facebook's fake news problem
It'a a huge issue.
The stakes are high in making sure Crazy Rich Asians isn't just a blip
Does the movie mark the beginning of a trend? Or is it a pop culture outlier?
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
