9 great reads from CNET this week

We spent much of this week taking the wraps off some anticipated tech products. Apple made its new credit card available to anyone in the US -- and also offered tips for cleaning and storing it. We took the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for an official test run and are calling it the best phone Samsung has made in years. And Google revealed that the next generation of its Android mobile OS, previously called Android Q, will be ditching the dessert monikers. It'll simply be known as Android 10.

But we're about much more than products. Here are some of the great stories from the week:

Monitoring the health of small-herd cattle is a big job, but automated drones might just be a farmer's new best friend.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Upset with your cable provider? 5G could mean help is on the way.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Henk Rogers brought Tetris to the world. Now he wants to get us to the moon and Mars, while making sure we still have a home on Earth.

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Drones, AR firefighter helmets, artificial intelligence and connected officers: First responder tech has already arrived. Here's what 5G will add to it.

Qwake

The alleged actions may violate federal workplace discrimination laws.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Finding humor in darker topics can be therapeutic for some.

Tank Sinatra; screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Politicians worldwide are joining the public in demanding action as Brazil's fires continue.

Carl De Souza/Getty Images

Kimmy Gatewood, aka one half of the Beatdown Biddies on the Netflix show, talks sweaty armpits, quitting acting and Geena Davis in a showgirl outfit.

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Commentary: I can't think of a phone that's ever been this easy to recommend.