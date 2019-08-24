9 great reads from CNET this week

We spent much of this week taking the wraps off some anticipated tech products. Apple made its new credit card available to anyone in the US -- and also offered tips for cleaning and storing it. We took the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for an official test run and are calling it the best phone Samsung has made in years. And Google revealed that the next generation of its Android mobile OS, previously called Android Q, will be ditching the dessert monikers. It'll simply be known as Android 10.
But we're about much more than products. Here are some of the great stories from the week:
Drones on the farm: Using facial recognition to keep cows healthy
Monitoring the health of small-herd cattle is a big job, but automated drones might just be a farmer's new best friend.
Stop screaming at your cable box: 5G is on the way
Upset with your cable provider? 5G could mean help is on the way.
The man who discovered Tetris now wants to save the Earth
Henk Rogers brought Tetris to the world. Now he wants to get us to the moon and Mars, while making sure we still have a home on Earth.
How 5G can save lives by aiding first responders
Drones, AR firefighter helmets, artificial intelligence and connected officers: First responder tech has already arrived. Here's what 5G will add to it.
Amazon or the military: Warehouse bosses pressured 2 workers to choose
The alleged actions may violate federal workplace discrimination laws.
Memes on Instagram, Reddit bring comfort to people struggling with depression
Finding humor in darker topics can be therapeutic for some.
The Amazon rainforest is still on fire: What's happening and how you can help
Politicians worldwide are joining the public in demanding action as Brazil's fires continue.
The secret history of GLOW's weirdest tag team
Kimmy Gatewood, aka one half of the Beatdown Biddies on the Netflix show, talks sweaty armpits, quitting acting and Geena Davis in a showgirl outfit.
Sorry Samsung, the Google Pixel 3A is 2019's most important phone
Commentary: I can't think of a phone that's ever been this easy to recommend.
