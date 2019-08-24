CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How memes help you cope with depression, using drones to monitor the health of cattle, and why the man who discovered Tetris is now focused on saving Earth.

We spent much of this week taking the wraps off some anticipated tech products. Apple made its new credit card available to anyone in the US -- and also offered tips for cleaning and storing it. We took the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for an official test run and are calling it the best phone Samsung has made in years. And Google revealed that the next generation of its Android mobile OS, previously called Android Q, will be ditching the dessert monikers. It'll simply be known as Android 10.

But we're about much more than products. Here are some of the great stories from the week:

Drones on the farm: Using facial recognition to keep cows healthy

Monitoring the health of small-herd cattle is a big job, but automated drones might just be a farmer's new best friend.

cattle-drones-45
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Stop screaming at your cable box: 5G is on the way

Upset with your cable provider? 5G could mean help is on the way.

03-htc-5g-hub
Sarah Tew/CNET

The man who discovered Tetris now wants to save the Earth

Henk Rogers brought Tetris to the world. Now he wants to get us to the moon and Mars, while making sure we still have a home on Earth. 

Henk Rogers
Lexy Savvides/CNET

How 5G can save lives by aiding first responders

Drones, AR firefighter helmets, artificial intelligence and connected officers: First responder tech has already arrived. Here's what 5G will add to it.

Qwake C-Thru Menlo Park Fire
Qwake

Amazon or the military: Warehouse bosses pressured 2 workers to choose

The alleged actions may violate federal workplace discrimination laws.

dsc0109.jpg
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Memes on Instagram, Reddit bring comfort to people struggling with depression

Finding humor in darker topics can be therapeutic for some.

Tank Sinatra meme
Tank Sinatra; screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

The Amazon rainforest is still on fire: What's happening and how you can help

Politicians worldwide are joining the public in demanding action as Brazil's fires continue.

BRAZIL-FIRE-AMAZON
Carl De Souza/Getty Images

The secret history of GLOW's weirdest tag team

Kimmy Gatewood, aka one half of the Beatdown Biddies on the Netflix show, talks sweaty armpits, quitting acting and Geena Davis in a showgirl outfit.

3
Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Sorry Samsung, the Google Pixel 3A is 2019's most important phone

Commentary: I can't think of a phone that's ever been this easy to recommend.

pixel-3a-xl-22-mo
Angela Lang/CNET
