9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple made history this week by becoming the first US public company to eclipse $2 trillion in market value -- even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, ride-hailing company Lyft said it would be suspending services in California on Thursday in response to a state court order requiring Lyft and rival Uber to reclassify drivers as employees. That changed, however, when an appeals ruling granted an emergency stay allowing business as usual while the court reviews the case.
Meanwhile, the four-day Democratic National Convention -- forced online this year because of the pandemic -- avoided technical glitches amid a brewing controversy over how cuts to the US Postal Service could pose a threat to absentee and mail-in voting during the upcoming presidential election.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.
The threat to vote by mail isn't fraud. It's disinformation and sabotage
Election officials say it's nearly impossible to commit voter fraud by mail. Getting people to doubt the legitimacy of the whole process is much easier.
How Intel will keep Moore's Law cranking for years to come
Maybe your 2025 laptop won't suck.
Deadlier fires, hurricanes, floods: Climate change could make natural disasters even worse
The frequency and intensity of natural disasters are trending up, and experts say climate change may be partly to blame.
Even after lockdowns, we're still spending a lot more money online
It's been a big year already for online grocery and electronics sales, and traditional retail is suffering.
Why Verizon thinks 5G is still relevant during the coronavirus lockdown
If people are stuck at home, what's the point of a speedy internet connection on the go?
IBM doubles its quantum computer performance
Practical use of these weird machines remains years away.
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: A beautiful phone that came at the wrong time
Unfortunate timing means Samsung's device is too expensive for a steep recession and that its feature set will be too much phone for many.
I watched Lost for the first time. Here's why it's the perfect 2020 binge
I may be 16 years late to the J.J. Abrams show, but its lessons resonate just as strongly today.
The phone that almost ruined my social life in college
Commentary: Here's what happens when your phone tries to change your personality.
