9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple made history this week by becoming the first US public company to eclipse $2 trillion in market value -- even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, ride-hailing company Lyft said it would be suspending services in California on Thursday in response to a state court order requiring Lyft and rival Uber to reclassify drivers as employees. That changed, however, when an appeals ruling granted an emergency stay allowing business as usual while the court reviews the case.

Meanwhile, the four-day Democratic National Convention -- forced online this year because of the pandemic -- avoided technical glitches amid a brewing controversy over how cuts to the US Postal Service could pose a threat to absentee and mail-in voting during the upcoming presidential election.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

Election officials say it's nearly impossible to commit voter fraud by mail. Getting people to doubt the legitimacy of the whole process is much easier.

Maybe your 2025 laptop won't suck.

The frequency and intensity of natural disasters are trending up, and experts say climate change may be partly to blame.

It's been a big year already for online grocery and electronics sales, and traditional retail is suffering.

If people are stuck at home, what's the point of a speedy internet connection on the go?

Practical use of these weird machines remains years away.

Unfortunate timing means Samsung's device is too expensive for a steep recession and that its feature set will be too much phone for many.

I may be 16 years late to the J.J. Abrams show, but its lessons resonate just as strongly today.

Commentary: Here's what happens when your phone tries to change your personality.