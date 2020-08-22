CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why climate change is intensifying natural disasters, how Intel plans to keep Moore's Law alive, and what's the real threat to vote by mail? (Hint: It's not actually fraud).

Apple made history this week by becoming the first US public company to eclipse $2 trillion in market value -- even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, ride-hailing company Lyft said it would be suspending services in California on Thursday in response to a state court order requiring Lyft and rival Uber to reclassify drivers as employees. That changed, however, when an appeals ruling granted an emergency stay allowing business as usual while the court reviews the case.

Meanwhile, the four-day Democratic National Convention -- forced online this year because of the pandemic -- avoided technical glitches amid a brewing controversy over how cuts to the US Postal Service could pose a threat to absentee and mail-in voting during the upcoming presidential election. 

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

The threat to vote by mail isn't fraud. It's disinformation and sabotage

Election officials say it's nearly impossible to commit voter fraud by mail. Getting people to doubt the legitimacy of the whole process is much easier.

gettyimages-1265174166
Getty Images

How Intel will keep Moore's Law cranking for years to come

Maybe your 2025 laptop won't suck.

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Deadlier fires, hurricanes, floods: Climate change could make natural disasters even worse

The frequency and intensity of natural disasters are trending up, and experts say climate change may be partly to blame.

gettyimages-1228117516
Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

Even after lockdowns, we're still spending a lot more money online

It's been a big year already for online grocery and electronics sales, and traditional retail is suffering.

gettyimages-679337560
Getty Images

Why Verizon thinks 5G is still relevant during the coronavirus lockdown

If people are stuck at home, what's the point of a speedy internet connection on the go?

5g-stories-illustrations-5g-various-generic-1
Brett Pearce/CNET

IBM doubles its quantum computer performance

Practical use of these weird machines remains years away.

The IBM Q quantum computer looks nothing like a classical computer.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: A beautiful phone that came at the wrong time

Unfortunate timing means Samsung's device is too expensive for a steep recession and that its feature set will be too much phone for many.

samsung-galaxy-note-20-ultra-5g-6116
Angela Lang/CNET

I watched Lost for the first time. Here's why it's the perfect 2020 binge

I may be 16 years late to the J.J. Abrams show, but its lessons resonate just as strongly today.

Lost cast
Bob D'Amico/ABC

The phone that almost ruined my social life in college

Commentary: Here's what happens when your phone tries to change your personality.

gettyimages-611976268
Getty Images