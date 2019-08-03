CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

Amazon Ring alerts are tying up police with false alarms, conservationists are using tech to protect redwood trees, and wearable breast pumps are giving moms back some dignity.

There was a lot of money news this week. Capital One reported a data breach that exposed the personal info of nearly 106 million customers and applicants. And Apple predicted a rosier-than-expected next quarter, despite its iPhone sales dip.

But our coverage went well beyond dollar signs and bottom lines. Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

Monster Jam University got me muddy and airborne

I fulfilled a lifelong dream of doing donuts and jumps behind the wheel of a 1,500-horsepower monster truck.

Monster Jam University
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Redwoods, birds and microphones: The quest to save an endangered species

As it prepares to open a pristine redwood grove to the public for the first time, a California conservation group is using technology to protect the giant trees forever.

harold-richardson-redwoods-reserve1191
James Martin/CNET

Why 5G for smartphones is just the start

Crazy-fast phone speeds are great, but 5G could radically change the way you drive, shop or visit the doctor. We break down how 5G might impact your life.

5g-1-2
Angela Lang/CNET

What Dish swooping in to save T-Mobile-Sprint means for you

Dish will be the new fourth wireless option for Americans, and there's no lack of skeptics about the new service.

Dish Network Satellite television company logo seen
Getty Images

Amazon Ring alerts often tie up police with false alarms

Police promote Ring partnerships as a way to keep communities safe. Now they're inundated with video of people engaged in innocent activities.

ring-door-view-cam-22
Chris Monroe/CNET

We're starting to say no to ultraexpensive phones

Consumers just aren't that into paying $1,000 for a phone anymore.

iphone-xr-samsung-galaxy-s10e-5
Angela Lang/CNET

Elvie's wearable breast pump feels like breaking out of jail

Wearable pumps like Elvie and Willow won't fix your every breastfeeding woe, but they give moms some freedom and dignity back.

13-elvie-pump-single2fdouble-in-top
Elvie

The Osterman ouster: How football's first foreign owner changed the game

Today's megarich sports industry began with an eccentric soccer-mad Californian and the player for whom history repeated 35 years later.

Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green - Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final: First Leg
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

6 things the Galaxy Note 10 must do to impress me

It's gotta have it all -- or else.

samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-rumor

What the Note 10 Plus will reportedly look like.

 WinFuture


Facebook moonshot project wants you to type with your mind: Don't expect this vision to become reality anytime soon, though.

Apple joins Google, Microsoft on project to make your data portable: The Data Transfer Project is trying to make it easier to move data between online services.

Next Article: Wi-Fi 6 is fast enough to download 22 Marvel movies in 3 hours