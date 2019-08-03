9 great reads from CNET this week

There was a lot of money news this week. Capital One reported a data breach that exposed the personal info of nearly 106 million customers and applicants. And Apple predicted a rosier-than-expected next quarter, despite its iPhone sales dip.
But our coverage went well beyond dollar signs and bottom lines. Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.
Monster Jam University got me muddy and airborne
I fulfilled a lifelong dream of doing donuts and jumps behind the wheel of a 1,500-horsepower monster truck.
Redwoods, birds and microphones: The quest to save an endangered species
As it prepares to open a pristine redwood grove to the public for the first time, a California conservation group is using technology to protect the giant trees forever.
Why 5G for smartphones is just the start
Crazy-fast phone speeds are great, but 5G could radically change the way you drive, shop or visit the doctor. We break down how 5G might impact your life.
What Dish swooping in to save T-Mobile-Sprint means for you
Dish will be the new fourth wireless option for Americans, and there's no lack of skeptics about the new service.
Amazon Ring alerts often tie up police with false alarms
Police promote Ring partnerships as a way to keep communities safe. Now they're inundated with video of people engaged in innocent activities.
We're starting to say no to ultraexpensive phones
Consumers just aren't that into paying $1,000 for a phone anymore.
Elvie's wearable breast pump feels like breaking out of jail
Wearable pumps like Elvie and Willow won't fix your every breastfeeding woe, but they give moms some freedom and dignity back.
The Osterman ouster: How football's first foreign owner changed the game
Today's megarich sports industry began with an eccentric soccer-mad Californian and the player for whom history repeated 35 years later.
6 things the Galaxy Note 10 must do to impress me
It's gotta have it all -- or else.
Facebook moonshot project wants you to type with your mind: Don't expect this vision to become reality anytime soon, though.
Apple joins Google, Microsoft on project to make your data portable: The Data Transfer Project is trying to make it easier to move data between online services.
