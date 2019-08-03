9 great reads from CNET this week

There was a lot of money news this week. Capital One reported a data breach that exposed the personal info of nearly 106 million customers and applicants. And Apple predicted a rosier-than-expected next quarter, despite its iPhone sales dip.

But our coverage went well beyond dollar signs and bottom lines. Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

I fulfilled a lifelong dream of doing donuts and jumps behind the wheel of a 1,500-horsepower monster truck.

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

As it prepares to open a pristine redwood grove to the public for the first time, a California conservation group is using technology to protect the giant trees forever.

James Martin/CNET

Crazy-fast phone speeds are great, but 5G could radically change the way you drive, shop or visit the doctor. We break down how 5G might impact your life.

Angela Lang/CNET

Dish will be the new fourth wireless option for Americans, and there's no lack of skeptics about the new service.

Getty Images

Police promote Ring partnerships as a way to keep communities safe. Now they're inundated with video of people engaged in innocent activities.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Consumers just aren't that into paying $1,000 for a phone anymore.

Angela Lang/CNET

Wearable pumps like Elvie and Willow won't fix your every breastfeeding woe, but they give moms some freedom and dignity back.

Elvie

Today's megarich sports industry began with an eccentric soccer-mad Californian and the player for whom history repeated 35 years later.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It's gotta have it all -- or else.

WinFuture



