9 great reads from CNET this week

This week saw mounting evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the air, a form of transmission the World Health Organization had earlier considered very rare. The agency also made a stronger statement that the virus can be spread by people who are asymptomatic. Meanwhile, the United States has been setting single-day records for coronavirus cases -- it reported almost 60,000 on Thursday alone, according to The New York Times.

On the tech front, President Donald Trump is eyeing a ban on TikTok, Uber has gone all-in on grocery delivery, Apple made iOS betas available for public testing, and CNET kicked off a series on how China aims to dominate everything from 5G to AI.

Here are week's stories you don't want to miss.

It's the stuff of science fiction: chilling your body inside a stainless steel chamber for years on end. But is cryonics a way to reverse death? Or is it just a pipe dream?

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

China isn't the only country jockeying for control. The US dominated 4G's expansion and expects to do the same with 5G.

Getty Images

Exclusive: Several emergency services in the US and Canada are embracing the What3words service. One tap on a text message lets you tell them exactly where you are.

What3words

In a massive warehouse in New Jersey, Bowery Farming is trying to change the future of agriculture (all while using 90% less water).

Bowery Farming

The reality is that US and China efforts to develop AI are entwined, even if the tensions of coronavirus and trade disagreements may spur a separation.

Getty Images

Wars aren't fought only on battlefields. Here's the little-known story of the gang of Americans who searched for black gold in the heart of besieged Britain.

Richard Trenholm/CNET

Kevin Valdez draws on personal experience to play a neurodiverse character on a new Apple TV Plus show.

Apple

Commentary: Today's services are primed to help you figure out where you come from.

Shelby Brown/CNET

Old phones and Star Wars toys aren't the only valuable items people will pay for on eBay, Facebook Marketplace and more.