9 great reads from CNET this week

A day off (at least for readers in the US) didn't slow the news this week. Nefltlix is testing a new "Ultra" tier. Elon Musk sends help to a trapped Thai soccer team. Samsung phones may have begun texting photos without permission.
There's plenty more, too. Catch up below.
Being a Martian isn't easy at all
Shara Tibken spent a day at NASA's Hawaiian training facility, where would-be astronauts get a taste of life on the Red Planet. It was exhausting.
2018 is only half-way over and there's already been a year's worth of tech news
Facebook. Fortnite. Net neutrality. And more...
These are the 6 best features on Samsung's Galaxy S9
The headphone jack isn't even one of them.
The controversy over Gmail is why you hate Silicon Valley
It's all in that privacy policy you didn't bother to read.
Here's why Amazon's in-home delivery shouldn't freak you out
Amazon Key lets strangers get into your house. That isn't creepy at all.
Plugspreading is the worst. The absolute worst
Mark Serrels is enraged by enormous electrical plugs.
HP wants to make printers sexy
What's a printer?
Here's what we know about Galaxy's Edge, the new Star Wars theme park
A long time ago (next year) in a galaxy far, far away (Disneyland)...
This is what people are saying about the next iPhone
Gmail finally uses the notch!
