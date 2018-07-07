CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We spell out the Galaxy S9's six best features; urge you not to be freaked out by Amazon Key; and find out what it's like to be on Mars... in Hawaii!

A day off (at least for readers in the US) didn't slow the news this week. Nefltlix is testing a new "Ultra" tier.  Elon Musk sends help to a trapped Thai soccer teamSamsung phones may have begun texting photos without permission.

There's plenty more, too. Catch up below.

Being a Martian isn't easy at all

Shara Tibken spent a day at NASA's Hawaiian training facility, where would-be astronauts get a taste of life on the Red Planet. It was exhausting. 

martian-2

 Chris Skinner

2018 is only half-way over and there's already been a year's worth of tech news

Facebook. Fortnite. Net neutrality. And more... 

facebook-f8-2018-0265

 James Martin

These are the 6 best features on Samsung's Galaxy S9

The headphone jack isn't even one of them.

samsung-galaxy-s9-gold-3343

 James Martin/CNET

The controversy over Gmail is why you hate Silicon Valley

It's all in that privacy policy you didn't bother to read. 

privacy-security-3211

 James Martin/CNET

Here's why Amazon's in-home delivery shouldn't freak you out

Amazon Key lets strangers get into your house. That isn't creepy at all.

amazon-key-1

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Plugspreading is the worst. The absolute worst

Mark Serrels is enraged by enormous electrical plugs.

screen-shot-2018-07-04-at-10-13-56-am

HP wants to make printers sexy

What's a printer?

The portable HP Sprocket Plus printer is designed to be used with phones. HP is working on a social printing mode to let multiple people use it at parties.

 HP

Here's what we know about Galaxy's Edge, the new Star Wars theme park

A long time ago (next year) in a galaxy far, far away (Disneyland)... 

starwarsland

 Disney

This is what people are saying about the next iPhone

Gmail finally uses the notch!

iphone-x-notch-6142

 Josh Miller/CNET
