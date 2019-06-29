9 great reads from CNET this week

It was another huge week for 5G, with T-Mobile on Friday becoming the fourth and final US carrier to turn on its next-gen cellular network. AT&T also just stormed into the fray, showing off the fastest 5G speeds CNET's seen so far. (We tested 5G in the UK and Australia, too.)

Meanwhile, we made it through two Democratic presidential debates, found out iPhone designer Jony Ive is leaving Apple and learned more details about Amazon's upcoming Prime Day. That, and much more.

Here are the stories you don't want to miss.

AT&T wants to figure out how to get mind-boggling possibilities out of the lab and onto the internet.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

I met two Aibo owners whose enthusiasm for Sony's robot dog seemed extreme at first glance. Now I'm not so sure.

CNET

An exclusive look at Amazon's artificial intelligence work for its Go stores, warehouse robots and Alexa Shopping.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

In a new report, the social network suggests people around the globe want its content oversight board to have more power than originally anticipated.

Photo illustration by Omar Marques/Getty Images

From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.

James Martin/CNET

Welcome to Swipe Right, where we answer your questions about online dating. This time around: telling women they're gorgeous, and writing a solid profile bio.

James Martin/CNET

Carbon raised $260 million that should help it advance toward the ability to 3D-print products made of multiple materials.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

What started as a small gathering in a basement has exploded into one of the world's biggest cultural blowouts.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Spoiler-free: Swing back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland's Peter Parker and meet Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio in this joyous globetrotting adventure.

Sony Pictures