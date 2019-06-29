9 great reads from CNET this week

It was another huge week for 5G, with T-Mobile on Friday becoming the fourth and final US carrier to turn on its next-gen cellular network. AT&T also just stormed into the fray, showing off the fastest 5G speeds CNET's seen so far. (We tested 5G in the UK and Australia, too.)
Meanwhile, we made it through two Democratic presidential debates, found out iPhone designer Jony Ive is leaving Apple and learned more details about Amazon's upcoming Prime Day. That, and much more.
Here are the stories you don't want to miss.
Think quantum computing is far out? Try quantum networking
AT&T wants to figure out how to get mind-boggling possibilities out of the lab and onto the internet.
Aibo may be a good boi, but Sony's robot dog is toying with our emotions
I met two Aibo owners whose enthusiasm for Sony's robot dog seemed extreme at first glance. Now I'm not so sure.
Amazon's big AI push: Good for your shopping, worrisome for jobs
An exclusive look at Amazon's artificial intelligence work for its Go stores, warehouse robots and Alexa Shopping.
Facebook looks to the world for help fixing its content mess
In a new report, the social network suggests people around the globe want its content oversight board to have more power than originally anticipated.
With Jony Ive's departure, so goes Apple's Steve Jobs era
From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.
Why do women keep ignoring my online dating messages?
Welcome to Swipe Right, where we answer your questions about online dating. This time around: telling women they're gorgeous, and writing a solid profile bio.
This startup wants to 3D-print your next running shoe or dentures
Carbon raised $260 million that should help it advance toward the ability to 3D-print products made of multiple materials.
San Diego Comic-Con at nearly 50: Cosplay, collectibles and long, long lines
What started as a small gathering in a basement has exploded into one of the world's biggest cultural blowouts.
Spider-Man: Far From Home review -- a perfect Avengers: Endgame epilogue
Spoiler-free: Swing back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland's Peter Parker and meet Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio in this joyous globetrotting adventure.
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on the new Mac Pro, iOS 13, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Amazon to decrease standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one.
