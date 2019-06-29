CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How Amazon's answer for everything is AI, why Sony's robo-pup is toying with our emotions, and how Comic-Con San Diego has evolved.

It was another huge week for 5G, with T-Mobile on Friday becoming the fourth and final US carrier to turn on its next-gen cellular network. AT&T also just stormed into the fray, showing off the fastest 5G speeds CNET's seen so far. (We tested 5G in the UK and Australia, too.)

Meanwhile, we made it through two Democratic presidential debates, found out iPhone designer Jony Ive is leaving Apple and learned more details about Amazon's upcoming Prime Day. That, and much more.

Here are the stories you don't want to miss.

Think quantum computing is far out? Try quantum networking

AT&T wants to figure out how to get mind-boggling possibilities out of the lab and onto the internet.

The IBM Q is a standalone quantum computer, but AT&T hopes to link many such machines with a quantum network.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Aibo may be a good boi, but Sony's robot dog is toying with our emotions

I met two Aibo owners whose enthusiasm for Sony's robot dog seemed extreme at first glance. Now I'm not so sure.

https-cnet1-cbsistatic-com-img-grl3fjrofh-cj5knyymqks68x0g-2018-11-27-af577ecb-1b13-4961-9eda-944d562d2536-16-sony-aibo-accessories
CNET

Amazon's big AI push: Good for your shopping, worrisome for jobs

An exclusive look at Amazon's artificial intelligence work for its Go stores, warehouse robots and Alexa Shopping.

amazon-robot-remars-3
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Facebook looks to the world for help fixing its content mess

In a new report, the social network suggests people around the globe want its content oversight board to have more power than originally anticipated.

In this photo illustration a Facebook logo seen displayed on
Photo illustration by Omar Marques/Getty Images

With Jony Ive's departure, so goes Apple's Steve Jobs era

From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.

apple-wwdc-2019-tim-cook-jony-ive-3547
James Martin/CNET

Why do women keep ignoring my online dating messages?

Welcome to Swipe Right, where we answer your questions about online dating. This time around: telling women they're gorgeous, and writing a solid profile bio.

dating-app-icons-tinder-bumble-league-zoosk-okcupid-hinge-2201.jpg
James Martin/CNET

This startup wants to 3D-print your next running shoe or dentures

Carbon raised $260 million that should help it advance toward the ability to 3D-print products made of multiple materials.

Carbon 3D prints these springy, lightweight lattices used in Adidas running shoes.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

San Diego Comic-Con at nearly 50: Cosplay, collectibles and long, long lines

What started as a small gathering in a basement has exploded into one of the world's biggest cultural blowouts.

gettyimages-1003509258.jpg
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Spider-Man: Far From Home review -- a perfect Avengers: Endgame epilogue

Spoiler-free: Swing back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland's Peter Parker and meet Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio in this joyous globetrotting adventure.

spider-man-far-from-home-mcu-mysterio-14
Sony Pictures

