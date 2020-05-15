9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As countries and states continue to loosen their coronavirus restrictions, we've been keeping a eye out this week for what that means for technology companies. Apple, for example, reportedly plans to bring employees back to its offices by the summer. Twitter, on the other hand, said some workers can continue working from home permanently. And Uber has rebuilt its app to require drivers and passengers to agree to a checklist of COVID-19 prevention measures before every trip, including wearing a face mask.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus remains a factor in all aspects of tech, from setting new norms for surveillance and privacy to pushing health care online to the making of faster chips that will let researchers crunch data in days or months instead of years.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Simply charging a phone is an even bigger hurdle. There's help, but the need is greater.

The Defense Department says the FCC's approval of Ligado's petition to use satellite spectrum for 5G will destroy GPS.

Two months in San Francisco and Sydney show how early, decisive actions helped contain COVID-19 outbreaks threatening to overrun the cities.

It's important to know what you're getting into when borrowing money whether it be for a mortgage, loan or a credit card.

Even couples used to being apart aren't used to being apart like this.

Game systems made out of mutated frogs. Guns crafted from bone and flesh. Now more than ever, I can't forget Cronenberg's immersive vision.

Schmidt exited as a technical advisor at Google parent company Alphabet in February.

Because of face coverings prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, companies are trying to ID people based on just their eyes and cheek bones.

Understanding the relationship between words and images isn't easy for machines.