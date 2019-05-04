9 great reads from CNET this week

Facebook took center stage this week, first at its F8 developers conference, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg confronted public distrust in his company and touted a new mantra: "The future is private." Facebook also announced updates to Messenger and its dating and marketplace services, and an overall new, minimalist look for the site.

Later in the week came news that Facebook is banning high-profile extremists from its platforms and is reportedly working with the Federal Trade Commission on an impending settlement for alleged privacy violations. The settlement could include a fine of up to $5 billion.

But it wasn't all about Zuck and Co. Here are some stories you don't want to miss:

We analyzed TV's biggest, darkest battle frame-by-frame and crunched the numbers: Who comes out on top? Caution: spoilers ahead!

This flight service isn't horsing around.

Mobility makes the Oculus Quest the Nintendo Switch of VR. And it's coming May 21.

There's a ton of money to be made in digital ads, and retailers are trying to get in on the action.

Exclusive: The cache included information on addresses, income levels and marital status.

Thought Gore-Tex was just about waterproof jackets? Think again.

Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown with iOS developers.

With more and more electric cars hitting the market these days, we decide to round up every one you can buy in America and tell you how far it'll go on a charge.

Dim a bulb down to 50%, and you might get only 25% of the lumens you'd get at full blast. And guess what? That's a good thing.

