9 great reads from CNET this week

Facebook took center stage this week, first at its F8 developers conference, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg confronted public distrust in his company and touted a new mantra: "The future is private." Facebook also announced updates to Messenger and its dating and marketplace services, and an overall new, minimalist look for the site.
Later in the week came news that Facebook is banning high-profile extremists from its platforms and is reportedly working with the Federal Trade Commission on an impending settlement for alleged privacy violations. The settlement could include a fine of up to $5 billion.
But it wasn't all about Zuck and Co. Here are some stories you don't want to miss:
Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell statistical analysis: Who was the MVP?
We analyzed TV's biggest, darkest battle frame-by-frame and crunched the numbers: Who comes out on top? Caution: spoilers ahead!
Kentucky Derby horses get first-class treatment on Air Horse One
This flight service isn't horsing around.
Facebook's new VR headset is the best thing I've tried this year
Mobility makes the Oculus Quest the Nintendo Switch of VR. And it's coming May 21.
Thanks to Amazon, more retailer sites will bombard you with ads
There's a ton of money to be made in digital ads, and retailers are trying to get in on the action.
Cloud database removed after exposing details on 80 million US households
Exclusive: The cache included information on addresses, income levels and marital status.
The minds behind Gore-Tex are going inside your laptop and your body -- and to Mars
Thought Gore-Tex was just about waterproof jackets? Think again.
Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why
Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown with iOS developers.
Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2019, and its range
With more and more electric cars hitting the market these days, we decide to round up every one you can buy in America and tell you how far it'll go on a charge.
Your smart bulbs aren't dimming the way you think they are. Here's why
Dim a bulb down to 50%, and you might get only 25% of the lumens you'd get at full blast. And guess what? That's a good thing.
Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
