Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We stick our nose into Facebook's new VR headset, gawk at the power of Gore-Tex, and ponder the fact that though pigs don't fly, Kentucky Derby horses do -- literally.

Facebook took center stage this week, first at its F8 developers conference, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg confronted public distrust in his company and touted a new mantra: "The future is private." Facebook also announced updates to Messenger and its dating and marketplace services, and an overall new, minimalist look for the site

Later in the week came news that Facebook is banning high-profile extremists from its platforms and is reportedly working with the Federal Trade Commission on an impending settlement for alleged privacy violations. The settlement could include a fine of up to $5 billion.

But it wasn't all about Zuck and Co. Here are some stories you don't want to miss:

Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell statistical analysis: Who was the MVP?

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-3-20
Helen Sloan/HBO

We analyzed TV's biggest, darkest battle frame-by-frame and crunched the numbers: Who comes out on top? Caution: spoilers ahead!

Kentucky Derby horses get first-class treatment on Air Horse One

This flight service isn't horsing around.

air-horse-one-photos-11
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Facebook's new VR headset is the best thing I've tried this year

Mobility makes the Oculus Quest the Nintendo Switch of VR. And it's coming May 21.

23-oculus-quest
Sarah Tew/CNET

Thanks to Amazon, more retailer sites will bombard you with ads

There's a ton of money to be made in digital ads, and retailers are trying to get in on the action.

gettyimages-1049584420
Getty Images

Cloud database removed after exposing details on 80 million US households

Exclusive: The cache included information on addresses, income levels and marital status.

cybersecurity-hacking-4

The minds behind Gore-Tex are going inside your laptop and your body -- and to Mars

Thought Gore-Tex was just about waterproof jackets? Think again.

yt-betatest2
CNET

Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why

Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown with iOS developers.

1kfvefixxdvjiflbi3iwkgw
OurPact

Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2019, and its range

With more and more electric cars hitting the market these days, we decide to round up every one you can buy in America and tell you how far it'll go on a charge.

audi-e-tron-promo
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Your smart bulbs aren't dimming the way you think they are. Here's why

Dim a bulb down to 50%, and you might get only 25% of the lumens you'd get at full blast. And guess what? That's a good thing.

alexa-light-bulb-led-promo.jpg
Tyler Lizenby/CNET
