9 great reads from CNET this week

There was lots of talk of milestones this week: Gmail turned 15. Verizon launched its 5G network. Avengers: Endgame smashed a ticket sales record going back 19 years.
And CNET writers marked the week with so many great stories, it was hard to pick.
A music nerd's last stand: You'll pry my CDs out of my cold dead hands
In this chaotic world we live in, CNET's Erin Carson seeks order in the form of a tremendously large CD collection.
Why Amazon's Virginia headquarters project will survive
Yes, Virginia, there is an HQ2. Never mind the beating Amazon took with its failed effort in New York.
Date night checklist: Dinner, movie... virtual reality?
Thanks to VR, how we spend our evenings out could soon change dramatically.
Testing Verizon's new 5G network almost made me weep
Verizon claims incredible 5G speeds on its brand-new network. That's not what happened for me.
Deepfakes may ruin the world. And they can come for you, too
But -- bright side! -- videos with your face on somebody else's body usually aren't as tantalizing to bad guys as, say, creating political chaos.
Google Inbox was the Gmail we desperately needed -- but now it's dead
Fifteen years ago, the new email service showed everyone Google was more than just a search company.
I fell in love with Apple AirPods, then they fell down the drain
This must be how Chewie felt when Han died.
Amazon, Google, AI and us: Are we too close for comfort?
Beyond facial recognition, we're giving smart devices and platforms our intimate biometric details.
Burger King made a meat-free Impossible Whopper and it tasted like real burger
I ate Burger King's new Impossible Whopper, made of plant "meat." Here's how it went.
Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
