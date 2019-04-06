CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We learn how deepfakes may ruin the world, wonder if we're feeding too much intimate data to AI systems and see how a test of Verizon's 5G almost made a CNET editor cry.

There was lots of talk of milestones this week: Gmail turned 15. Verizon launched its 5G network. Avengers: Endgame smashed a ticket sales record going back 19 years.

And CNET writers marked the week with so many great stories, it was hard to pick.

A music nerd's last stand: You'll pry my CDs out of my cold dead hands

In this chaotic world we live in, CNET's Erin Carson seeks order in the form of a tremendously large CD collection.

pollpasttechcds.jpg
Why Amazon's Virginia headquarters project will survive

Yes, Virginia, there is an HQ2. Never mind the beating Amazon took with its failed effort in New York.

Crystal City - Arlington, VA
Date night checklist: Dinner, movie... virtual reality?

Thanks to VR, how we spend our evenings out could soon change dramatically.

vr-gaming-culuc-connect-2018-1924
Testing Verizon's new 5G network almost made me weep

Verizon claims incredible 5G speeds on its brand-new network. That's not what happened for me.

moto-z3-verizon-5g-chicago
Deepfakes may ruin the world. And they can come for you, too

But -- bright side! -- videos with your face on somebody else's body usually aren't as tantalizing to bad guys as, say, creating political chaos.

A woman pulls a eerily lifelike mask off her face
Google Inbox was the Gmail we desperately needed -- but now it's dead

Fifteen years ago, the new email service showed everyone Google was more than just a search company.

Portable Device Applications
I fell in love with Apple AirPods, then they fell down the drain

This must be how Chewie felt when Han died.

08-airpods-2nd-generation
Amazon, Google, AI and us: Are we too close for comfort?

Beyond facial recognition, we're giving smart devices and platforms our intimate biometric details.

Biometric Hardware Firms Display Security Solutions
Burger King made a meat-free Impossible Whopper and it tasted like real burger

I ate Burger King's new Impossible Whopper, made of plant "meat." Here's how it went.

img-1809
Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.

Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.

